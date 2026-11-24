Burnley's U18s will take on Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup Third Round on Thursday 3rd December (7pm KO).

The Clarets, who enter the competition at round three alongside the Red Devils, will host United at the County Ground in Leyland.

The last time the two sides met in this competition was back in 2013, where Burnley fell to a 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor.

Entry to the cup tie is free for Burnley FC season ticket holders, after showing season ticket on arrival.

Ticket Details:

Adults - £5.00