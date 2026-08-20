TICKETS: WREXHAM

Tickets for our game at Wrexham will go on sale at 10am on Friday 21st August on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below:

Wrexham v Burnley: Tuesday 8th September (7:45pm KO)

Allocation: 1,293

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Friday 21st August: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 3,000 loyalty points

Monday 24th August: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Tuesday 25th August: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points

Wednesday 26th August: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points

Thursday 27th August: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 28th August: General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Adults (21-64) - £32

Over 65 / Under 21 - £26

Under 18 - £18

Under 14 - £10

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online , over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date is Monday 7th September at 12pm.

Ticket Collections

Tickets for this fixture are digital, and will be sent from Thursday 3rd September.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.