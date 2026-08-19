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CLARETS CAPTURE COUDERT
Goalkeeper added to ranks
2026-08-19T16:30+01:00
CLARETS CAPTURE COUDERT
Goalkeeper added to ranks
2026-08-19T16:30+01:00
Coudert signing
Coudert signing
Coudert signing
Burnley Football Club are pleased to confirm the arrival of goalkeeper Grégoire Coudert, who joins the Club in a permanent move from Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old shot-stopper, who has made over 100 appearances throughout his career in France, has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor.
Following his move to the Clarets, Coudert said: "I'm really pleased to have joined Burnley and to be playing in England for the first time in my career.
"It's a great new chapter for me; I can't wait to get working with the team and I'm more than ready for this opportunity."
Coudert signing
Born in Rodez, Coudert started out in the academy of Tours FC, before progressing into the B team of the French side.
The keeper then signed a scholarship in the summer of 2017 and made his first team debut for the club in a Ligue 2 clash with Nancy later that year.
After six years at Tours, Coudert departed to sign for Amiens, where he spent three years and made 14 senior appearances, before leaving in July 2021.
The Frenchman joined Ligue 1 side Brest and after featuring for the B team in his first two years, Coudert made his debut for the first team in the 2023/24 season.
Coudert signing
A further two appearances followed in the next campaign, before cementing his place within the team last term.
The shot-stopper played 26 games last season in Ligue 1, helping Brest secure a 12th place finish.Coudert now arrives at Turf Moor for the next chapter of his journey.
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