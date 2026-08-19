U21S PREVIEW: FULHAM V BURNLEY

Having started their Premier League Cup campaign last week, Burnley U21s turn their attention to Premier League 2 when they travel to Fulham on Friday night.

With three points up for grabs, Manager Andy Farrell and his players will be keen to get off to a winning start.

The young Clarets were at Wolverhampton Wanderers to begin their PL Cup defence last week, and it finished 2-0 to the Midlanders.

Conor McLeod scored both of our opponents’ goals at the SEAH Stadium in Telford, meaning they now sit top of Group E.

This is the young Clarets’ second straight season at this level having regained category one academy status.

Fulham are an established team in Premier League 2 and enjoyed a really successful 2025/26 campaign, finishing 4 th in the 29-team standings.

This match will also be the Whites’ second of 2026/27, following a trip to Aldershot Town in the National League Cup on Tuesday night.

That clash finished 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Fulham’s goals coming from Jayden Quashie and Naz Benchaita. The young Whites then won a penalty shootout 4-2, with Khai Vally scoring the decisive spot kick.

Hayden Mullins was named PL2 Head Coach of the Year last season but has since departed for a first team role at Newport County, leaving Fulham looking for a replacement.

The Londoners were victorious the last time we clashed in February 2026 at Motspur Park. Goals from Thomas Olyott and Jonathan Esenga gave Fulham control, before Zach Johnson’s close-range header halved the deficit.

Macaulay Zepa was able to put the result beyond any doubt 20 minutes from time.

Kick off at Fulham’s Motspur Park training ground (KT3 6PT) is 7pm, and tickets can be purchased on the gate at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Alternatively, you can watch a free live stream of the action on Clarets+ HERE .