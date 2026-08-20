DELFIM LUWAWU JOINS BURNLEY

Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Delfim Luwawu, who joins on a permanent basis from Academia de Futebol de Angola.

The 18-year-old Angolan youth international has signed a four-year contract with the Clarets and will initially link up with our U21s group.

After being welcomed to Lancashire, he said: “Thank you! It’s a pleasure to be a part of the Clarets family.

“Signing a contract at Burnley is a happy moment for me and I always knew that this moment might come, but not this fast.

“This will be a good challenge for me, and I want to help the club to achieve its objectives. I’ve been welcomed very well by the coaching department, so it already feels like home.”

Hailing from Luanda, which is the capital of Angola, Luwawu started playing football with friends and neighbours in the local area.

He was first scouted by Academia de Futebol de Angola (AFA) in 2017 and has progressed thorough their set up ever since.

The teenager played a key role in Angola’s U17 African Cup of Nations run in 2025, helping the team qualify as runners up in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) section.

They then finished 3 rd in Group D of the tournament, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stage, despite earning a point against Ivory Coast, and a victory over Central African Republic.

As a defensive midfielder, he describes himself as a ‘work rate player’ that doesn’t like to lose and enjoys playing as part of a team.

Academy Manager Chris Casper added: “Delfim is an exciting young talent with lots of potential.

“He will receive wrap around support from our staff to ensure that he can settle into his new surroundings, with the aim of being able to play as quickly as possible.