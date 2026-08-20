CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
DELFIM LUWAWU JOINS BURNLEY
Young midfielder pens four-year deal
2026-08-20T12:00+01:00
DELFIM LUWAWU JOINS BURNLEY
Young midfielder pens four-year deal
2026-08-20T12:00+01:00
Delfim Luwawu Signing
Delfim Luwawu Signing
Delfim Luwawu Signing
Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Delfim Luwawu, who joins on a permanent basis from Academia de Futebol de Angola.
The 18-year-old Angolan youth international has signed a four-year contract with the Clarets and will initially link up with our U21s group.
After being welcomed to Lancashire, he said: “Thank you! It’s a pleasure to be a part of the Clarets family.
“Signing a contract at Burnley is a happy moment for me and I always knew that this moment might come, but not this fast.
“This will be a good challenge for me, and I want to help the club to achieve its objectives. I’ve been welcomed very well by the coaching department, so it already feels like home.”
Delfim Luwawu Signing
Hailing from Luanda, which is the capital of Angola, Luwawu started playing football with friends and neighbours in the local area.
He was first scouted by Academia de Futebol de Angola (AFA) in 2017 and has progressed thorough their set up ever since.
The teenager played a key role in Angola’s U17 African Cup of Nations run in 2025, helping the team qualify as runners up in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) section.
They then finished 3rd in Group D of the tournament, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stage, despite earning a point against Ivory Coast, and a victory over Central African Republic.
As a defensive midfielder, he describes himself as a ‘work rate player’ that doesn’t like to lose and enjoys playing as part of a team.
Academy Manager Chris Casper added: “Delfim is an exciting young talent with lots of potential.
“He will receive wrap around support from our staff to ensure that he can settle into his new surroundings, with the aim of being able to play as quickly as possible.
“Once he’s ready, I look forward to seeing him pull on the Burnley shirt against some of the best players in the country.”
Delfim Luwawu Signing
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Ahmedhodžić
AHMEDHODŽIĆ IS A CLARET!
3 hours ago
Wrexham
TICKETS: WREXHAM
13 hours ago
PREVIOUS
NEXT
LATEST NEWS
Coudert signing
CLARETS CAPTURE COUDERT
1 day ago
Motspur Park
U21S PREVIEW: FULHAM V BURNLEY
1 day ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers