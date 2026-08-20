AHMEDHODŽIĆ IS A CLARET!

Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of centre-back Anel Ahmedhodžić from Eredivisie side Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.

The towering 27-year-old defender, who was promoted from the Sky Bet Championship with Sheffield United in 2023, has penned a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

After joining the Clarets, Ahmedhodžić said: “I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve played at Turf Moor against Burnley before and it’s always been a really good atmosphere, I’m excited to call it home.

“I know the Championship from my time in the league and I’m looking forward to using my experience to help the team. I can’t wait to get started.”

Borin in Malmö, Ahmedhodžić started out within the academy of his hometown team before a brief spell in the academy at Nottingham Forest.

The defender joined the Reds in January 2016 and spent most of his time playing for the U18s, before making his professional debut against Newcastle United at 17-years-old and then returning to Malmö in January 2019.

Following his return to Sweden, Ahmedhodžić was in and around the first team squad, before heading out on loan to Danish Superliga side Hobro IK in July that year.

After making 19 appearances and scoring his first professional goal for the Danish club, the centre-back returned to Malmö, where he quickly cemented his place within the starting XI over the next two seasons.

Despite representing Sweden from U17 through to U21 levels and making a senior appearance in a friendly, Ahmedhodžić then changed sports citizenship and received his first national team call-up for Bosnia and Herzegovina in September 2020.

The defender racked up over 80 appearances for the Swedish top-tier side across two years, where he also won the Allsvenskan twice, including a loan move to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ahmedhodžić's time in Malmö came to an end in the summer of 2022, as he signed for Sheffield United, where the Bosnia international helped the Blades seal promotion to the Premier League in his first season in Yorkshire.

Although United were relegated the following year, Ahmedhodžić was a key figure once again the next season, narrowly missing out on a second Championship promotion, after losing at Wembley to Sunderland in the play-off final.

That turned out to be the central-defender's final game for the Blades. After signing for Feyenoord that summer, where he played 36 matches across the Eredivisie and UEFA Europa League.