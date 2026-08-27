TICKETS: SWANSEA CITY

Tickets for our game at Swansea City will go on sale at 10am on Friday 28th August on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below:

Swansea City v Burnley: Saturday 12th September (3pm KO)

Allocation: 1,033

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Friday 28th August: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 3,000 loyalty points

Tuesday 1st September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Wednesday 2nd September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points

Thursday 3rd September: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 4th September: General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Adults - £32

Family - Adult and Family U14 (Must be bought together) - £29

Concessions (65+, 18-23) - £19

U18 - £14

U14 - £9

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online , over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date is Friday 11th September at 12pm.

Ticket Dispatch

Tickets for this fixture are digital and will be sent 3 days prior to the match.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.