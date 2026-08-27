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TICKETS: SWANSEA CITY
2026-08-27T12:00+01:00
TICKETS: SWANSEA CITY
2026-08-27T12:00+01:00
Swansea City Stadium
Swansea City Stadium
Swansea City Stadium
Swansea City Stadium
Swansea City Stadium
Swansea City Stadium
Tickets for our game at Swansea City will go on sale at 10am on Friday 28th August on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below:
Swansea City v Burnley: Saturday 12th September (3pm KO)
Allocation: 1,033
Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule
Friday 28th August: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 3,000 loyalty points
Tuesday 1st September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points
Wednesday 2nd September: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points
Thursday 3rd September: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members
Friday 4th September: General Sale
Ticket Pricing
Adults - £32
Family - Adult and Family U14 (Must be bought together) - £29
Concessions (65+, 18-23) - £19
U18 - £14
U14 - £9
Ticket Sales
Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.
The final sales date is Friday 11th September at 12pm.
Ticket Dispatch
Tickets for this fixture are digital and will be sent 3 days prior to the match.
Supporters with access requirements
If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.
Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.
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