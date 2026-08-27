HAYEN’S POST-MATCH POINTS: BRADFORD CITY

Head Coach Nicky Hayen said his team were not clinical enough in Wednesday night's defeat to Bradford City which saw the Clarets exit the Carabao Cup in the second round.

Speaking after the game, the Burnley boss discussed the performance and said he believes the cutting edge in the final third will come.

BEING CLINICAL

“I think we played a fair game. It was really difficult to score a goal. Not just in this game, the previous round in the cup it was difficult to score, and this is the difference. You create opportunities, a lot of times we were in their box, but you have to be clinical, and this is something that we have to improve.

“We’re in a difficult moment at the moment. Everyone wants to change this round.

“Our decision making in the final third is not the best decision making so we have to be more clinical, we have to shoot on target.

“The way we played was quite ok, there was some good football but then you have to reward yourself and this is something that didn’t happen.

“A penalty shoot-out is always like a lottery, and you can never blame a player who takes the responsibility and takes a penalty.

“We’re very disappointed with the result but all the credit to Bradford I think they played on their qualities, they played a good game, they showed a lot of energy.”

Nicky Hayen Bradford

CUTTING EDGE WILL COME

“I think it will 100%. I already said I’m not the first manager who is struggling at the start of the season, unfortunately as we did want to change this as soon as possible. But we’re still busy with players to come in, who have even more goal threat than now.

“We want to push players but also have more competition in the squad to push them to a higher level. That’s our main objective at the moment.

“We’re some things that we’re struggling at, but you see a lot of good things as well, and this is something that we have to continue and keep encouraging.

“At the end though the win is what’s most important, and scoring goals, and we didn’t do it.”

THE FANS

“I understand. With all due respect you lose against a League One team, even if they’re top of the league at the moment. They [Bradford] played with a big heart and the way they played the last few weeks and months has been good.