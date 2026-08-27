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ROBERTS' POST-MATCH POINTS: BRADFORD CITY
Defender reflects on Carabao Cup defeat
2026-08-27T11:00+01:00
ROBERTS' POST-MATCH POINTS: BRADFORD CITY
Defender reflects on Carabao Cup defeat
2026-08-27T11:00+01:00
Roberts Bradford
Roberts Bradford
Roberts Bradford
Following Wednesday night's Carabao Cup exit to Bradford City at Valley Parade, captain Connor Roberts gave an honest assessment of the disappointing evening.
Speaking post-match in Yorkshire, Roberts reflected on the defeat to the Bantams, highlighted the pride of wearing the armband for the Club and discussed the importance of taking the positives and moving onto Saturday's trip to Norwich.
HONEST REFLECTION
"It's a bitterly disappointing night for us, especially going out and losing on penalties, but I will be as honest as I can be standing here.
"The frustration from the fans, the players, it's more than justified, we understand it, but we did lots of good things tonight as well.
"There's definitely positives to take from it and things to build on from tonight, despite losing and there's only one group of people that can turn this around, whatever this is and it's those players and staff in that dressing room.
"We will be working as hard as we can to try turn things around and I will be making sure of that, to turn things around and get things back to what Burnley is all about."
Roberts Bradford
PROUD TO WEAR THE ARMBAND
"I'm immensely proud to be leading the lads out and wearing the armband and privileged to be a Burnley player, as is everyone in that dressing room.
"I reiterated that before the game, we are all very privileged to be wearing that shirt and I thought tonight, for large parts of it, we showed that on the pitch.
"Sunday was absolutely abysmal from all of us, myself included, but we had to move on from that and put it behind us here, which I thought we did tonight."
FOCUS TURNS TO NORWICH
"We're big enough to take it in and move on from this now, I think everyone has had a moment like this in their career and it's how you react from it.
"We go to Norwich on Friday and prepare for a tough game, but we bring the positives from tonight and more and hopefully we can come home with a positive result."
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