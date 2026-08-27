CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V READING
Young Clarets return to home soil
2026-08-27T10:00+01:00
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V READING
Young Clarets return to home soil
2026-08-27T10:00+01:00
Zhang Espanyol
Zhang Espanyol
Zhang Espanyol
Friday night football under the lights awaits our U21s, with Reading visiting Lancashire for our second Premier League 2 match of the season.
Supporters are able to get behind the team in person in Leyland, with Andy Farrell’s side aiming to bounce back from a defeat last week.
An eventful 90 minutes eventually saw Fulham edge a seven-goal thriller 4-3, but the young Clarets led 2-0 at half-time thanks to Kian McMahon-Brown and Brandon Pouani.
The Whites fought back with strikes from Jayden Quashie, Jose Sani, Macaulay Zepa, and Dan Casey, before Ellis Clark netted a consolation in second-half stoppage-time.
That was the team’s first league outing of the season and having lost it, Burnley are currently 21st in the 31-team table.
Reading U21s
Reading started their league campaign with a defeat of their own on Monday night, losing 3-1 to Derby County.
Jerae Jones was on target for the Royals four minutes into the second half, but it wasn’t enough to earn a result.
They are led by experienced manager Peter Scott, who has been with the club for more than 25 years.
It was Reading who came out on top the last time these two teams met in January 2026, which was also in Leyland.
The Berkshire-based side took a three-goal lead that night but couldn’t keep a clean sheet, as Charlie Veevers struck 20 minutes from time.
Kick off at the County Ground in Leyland (PR25 2LF) is 7pm, with men’s first team season ticket holders able to claim free entry by showing it at the gate. Other adults are £5, while concessions are £2.50.
Alternatively, you can watch a live stream of the action on Clarets+ HERE.
Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial for live updates, while a match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com.
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Joe Bauress Contract
BAURESS PENS NEW TERMS
11 hours ago
Swansea City Stadium
TICKETS: SWANSEA CITY
12 hours ago
PREVIOUS
NEXT
LATEST NEWS
Nicky Hayen Bradford City
HAYEN’S POST-MATCH POINTS: BRADFORD CITY
12 hours ago
Roberts Bradford
ROBERTS' POST-MATCH POINTS: BRADFORD CITY
13 hours ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers