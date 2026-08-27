U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V READING

Friday night football under the lights awaits our U21s, with Reading visiting Lancashire for our second Premier League 2 match of the season.

Supporters are able to get behind the team in person in Leyland, with Andy Farrell’s side aiming to bounce back from a defeat last week.

An eventful 90 minutes eventually saw Fulham edge a seven-goal thriller 4-3, but the young Clarets led 2-0 at half-time thanks to Kian McMahon-Brown and Brandon Pouani.

The Whites fought back with strikes from Jayden Quashie, Jose Sani, Macaulay Zepa, and Dan Casey, before Ellis Clark netted a consolation in second-half stoppage-time.

That was the team’s first league outing of the season and having lost it, Burnley are currently 21 st in the 31-team table.

Reading started their league campaign with a defeat of their own on Monday night, losing 3-1 to Derby County.

Jerae Jones was on target for the Royals four minutes into the second half, but it wasn’t enough to earn a result.

They are led by experienced manager Peter Scott, who has been with the club for more than 25 years.

It was Reading who came out on top the last time these two teams met in January 2026, which was also in Leyland.

The Berkshire-based side took a three-goal lead that night but couldn’t keep a clean sheet, as Charlie Veevers struck 20 minutes from time.

Kick off at the County Ground in Leyland (PR25 2LF) is 7pm, with men’s first team season ticket holders able to claim free entry by showing it at the gate. Other adults are £5, while concessions are £2.50.

Alternatively, you can watch a live stream of the action on Clarets+ HERE .