BAURESS PENS NEW TERMS

Burnley Football Club can confirm that Joe Bauress has signed a new one-year contact with the Clarets.

The midfielder, who is currently continuing his rehabilitation from a long-term injury, is now committed to the club until the summer of 2027.

Reflecting on his new deal, he said: “I’m made up.

“I’m coming into my 14 th year at the club now, so I’ve been here a while and I’m looking forward to what happens in this next contract.

“My recovery’s all gone to plan so far and I’m back on the grass now, so I’m looking to start playing again in the coming months.

“With every weight that you’re lifting and every piece of work you’re doing on the grass, you’re just thinking of that first game and that’s always been my motivation.”

Having formally joined our youth ranks at the age of eight, Bauress has progressed right the way through the system to reach the U21s set up.

The youngster made his first team debut in August 2022’s Carabao Cup tie against Crawley Town and gained further experience at that level in the 2024/25 Emirates FA Cup.

Last summer he headed on loan to Accrington Stanley and made 20 appearances for the Sky Bet League Two side across all competitions, the latest of which came in December 2025 because of a knee injury.

Academy Manager Chris Casper added: “It’s been a tough period for Joe, suffering a serious injury just as he’d established himself as a regular in the Football League.