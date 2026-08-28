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WOMEN’S PRE-SEASON PREVIEW: NEWCASTLE UNITED V BURNLEY
Team gear up for final friendly
2026-08-28T10:00+01:00
WOMEN’S PRE-SEASON PREVIEW: NEWCASTLE UNITED V BURNLEY
Team gear up for final friendly
2026-08-28T10:00+01:00
Generic Women's Shot
Generic Women's Shot
Generic Women's Shot
Burnley Women will conclude their 2026/27 pre-season schedule with a friendly against fellow Barclays Women’s Super League 2 side Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.
The Clarets have played several behind-closed-doors friendlies in addition to draws with Valencia Femenino and Everton, and are looking forward to a strong test in the northeast.
Newcastle United finished 6th in the 12-team BWSL2 standings last season under the management of Tanya Oxtoby, who took the reins in November 2025.
The last time these two teams faced each other in a competitive fixture was February 2024, when ‘the Lasses’ scored three without reply at the County Ground in Leyland.
Newcastle United Women
Newcastle United – ones to watch
Kayla Rendell
Rendell has joined Newcastle on loan from Manchester United ahead of the upcoming season.
Before joining the Red Devils in January 2025, the goalkeeper made 134 senior appearances for Southampton having graduated from their academy.
The 25-year-old has also represented England U23s seven times and received her first senior squad call-up from Sarina Wiegman in April 2024.
Jordan Nobbs
A household name in the women’s game, Nobbs has earned 71 England caps and made more than 250 domestic league appearances across her 17-year career.
The bulk of those matches came across 13 seasons in the top flight with Arsenal, and the midfielder dropped to BWSL2 level for the first time upon signing for Newcastle last summer.
2025/26 saw her make 20 league appearances, scoring six goals and providing the same number of assists. Earlier this week, she was named in the PFA BWSL2 Team of the Year.
Kathleen McGovern
The Magpies will be hoping for goals from new signing Kathleen McGovern, who moved south of the border after departing Hibernian Women at the end of the campaign.
In her time with Hibs, the 24-year-old netted 51 goals in 65 appearances and was part of the side that won the SWPL title in the 2024/25 season.
McGovern has been given the famous number nine shirt on Tyneside.
Gateshead International Stadium
Fact file
Nickname: The Lasses
Founded: 1989
Ground: Gateshead International Stadium
Manager: Tanya Oxtoby
2025/26 position: 6th (Barclays Women’s Super League 2)
How to watch
Gateshead International Stadium (NE10 0EF) is the venue, and tickets can be purchased in advance of the day via Newcastle United’s website HERE.
Supporters will also be able to purchase at the stadium on match day.
If you can’t be there in person, be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram.
You will be able to read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle too.
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