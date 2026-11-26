Tickets for our away game at Sheffield United will go on sale at 10am on Friday 27th November on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.

Sheffield United v Burnley: Saturday 12th December (3pm KO)

Allocation: 2,850

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Friday 27th November: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 3,000 loyalty points

Monday 30th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Tuesday 1st December: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points

Wednesday 2nd December: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points

Thursday 3rd December: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 4th December: General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Adults - £38

Age 60+ - £30

Age 18-21- £24

Under 18s - £1

Disabled concessions - £30

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online , over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date is 12pm on Friday 11th December, subject to availability.

Ticket Dispatch

Tickets for this fixture are digital / print at home and will be sent the week prior to the game.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.

Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.

Matchday Supporters Guide