Head Coach Fabio Celestini says his side were not 'efficient' enough in boxes on Wednesday night, as the Clarets lost 2-0 to Birmingham City at Turf Moor.

An August Priske opener and a Jaydon Banel own goal gave the Blues all three points and Celestini was left disappointed following the defeat.

Speaking post-match, the Clarets boss discussed the performance and said he has full faith his side can turn the corner.

HONEST ASSESSMENT

"Today was the chance to put all the positives from our last four games into this game and try get a positive result and give a good performance.

"We started well and created some good chances, but in both boxes we were not efficient today.

"We're still working hard and still fighting every day and I have do doubt when this team put it all together, it will be good.

"When I came here, it was clear it was going to be a fight. I have seen the team training just yesterday, after Sunday's derby and the aggression was there, the intensity, the communication.

"We have shown we can do good things, score good goals, look dangerous, but in the end we must accept tonight's result and move onto Saturday.