Burnley fell to a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday night, as the Clarets were beaten by Birmingham City at Turf Moor in the Sky Bet Championship.

August Priske gave the Blues an early lead in Lancashire, before a deflection off Jaydon Banel's head from a corner doubled City's lead in the second-half.

Head Coach Fabio Celestini made two changes from Sunday’s XI, with Lucas Pires and Aaron Ramsey both coming into the side, replacing the suspended Josh Laurent and Oliver Sonne.

In similar fashion to Sunday, the Clarets started brightly and forced the first corner of the game, with James Beadle having to palm Aaron Ramsey’s effort wide of the post.

Ramsey Birmingham

However, a few minutes later, it was the Blues who took the lead, as Jay Stansfield drove forward towards goal, before picking out Priske at the back post to slide home the opener with seven minutes on the clock.

Burnley did respond to going a goal behind, but Largie Ramazani’s stinging strike was pushed over the target by the hands of Beadle.

Ramazani was looking dangerous every time he picked up the ball, winning another corner shortly after, as his goalbound strike was blocked by the legs of Alex Cochrane.

Jaydon Banel then came close to grabbing an equaliser, but the winger’s effort was blocked just in front of the goalline and out for another corner.

Max Weiss was called into action before the break, after Cochrane teed up Carlos Vicente just inside the area, with the forward’s effort pushed over for a corner.

Cullen Birmingham

The final chance of the first-half fell to Birmingham, with Liam Millar forcing Weiss to make a smart save to keep out the Canada international’s close range effort.

City came out on the front foot looking for a second goal of the night and managed to clinch it from a corner seven minutes into the second-half, as Millar’s corner took a deflection off the head of Banel and into the back of the net.

Priske came close to adding a third just after the hour mark, but Alleyne made a crucial block to deny the striker from bundling home his second of the evening.

Shortly after, Celestini made a double change, with Ugo Raghouber and Andreas Hountondji both coming on.

Banel Birmingham

Another double switch followed 10 minutes later, as Marcus Edwards and Jamie Vardy replaced Banel and Amdouni.

Burnley came close to pulling a goal back in the 82nd minute, as Hountondji was played through on goal, but his effort was saved by the legs of Beadle.

Birmingham were awarded a late penalty a few moments later, after Demarai Gray was fouled inside the area, however Weiss got down low to keep out the winger's spot-kick.

Burnley: Weiss, Walker, Alleyne, Hatate (Hountondji 63), Amdouni (Vardy 74), Ramazani, Ramsey (Raghouber 63), Pires, Cullen, Banel (Edwards 74), Igor

Unused substitutes: Coudert, Ekdal, Ahmedhodzic, Sonne, Luwawu

Birmingham City: Beadle, Neumann, Vicente, Priske (Vazquez 80), Solis (Paik 74), Millar (Gray 74), Cochrane, Fry, Iwata, Osayi-Samuel, Stansfield (Bird 74)

Unused substitutes: Allsop, Buchanan, Roberts, Gardner-Hickman, Ducksch

Goals: Priske 7’, Banel OG 52’,