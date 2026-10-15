TICKETS: CARDIFF CITY

Tickets for our game at Cardiff City will go on sale at 10am on Friday 16th October on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.

Please note, we have agreed reciprocal ticket pricing with Cardiff City.

Cardiff City v Burnley: Saturday 7th November (3pm KO)

Allocation: 1,677

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Friday 16th October 2026: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Monday 19th October: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points

Tuesday 20th October: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points

Wednesday 21st October: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points

Thursday 22nd October: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 23rd October: General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Reciprocal ticket pricing has been agreed for this fixture

Adults - £20

Seniors 60+ - £15

16-21 - £15

Under 16s - £10

Wheelchair pricing as appropriate price category

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online , over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date is Wednesday 4th November.

Ticket Collection

Paper tickets will be issued for this fixture.

All paper away tickets will be posted for the 2026/27 season. No collections will be available, unless stated during the booking process in case of late returns / cancellations. Postage for tickets is £1.50 per order.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.

Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.

Matchday Supporters Guide

Can be found here .

Code of Conduct for licensed standing