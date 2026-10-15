HAYEN'S PRESS POINTS: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Nicky Hayen sat down with the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Burnley's Friday night meeting with Wolves at Turf Moor.

The Head Coach discussed the feeling following Charlton Athletic's late equaliser on Tuesday night, the difference he has seen in his team since the international break, and what he is expecting from Friday night's opponents.

AHMEDHODŽIĆ INJURY & CHANGING BACKLINE

“Anel has a concussion so he will be out for the protocol for 12 days. It’s another disappointment of course but we have to accept it, and we have to be ready for the game tomorrow.

“Now it’s for other players to take their chance, they’re waiting and working hard to get their chance. Now they have to step up and take it. We have the option with Max, and Hjalmar, so we have the options, we have to make the best choice.

“I think that every manager wants consistency in his team and it’s something that we’ve been looking for through the weeks and months. But you see, when we find a team, or even when we pick one different change, then you have another injury, or two injuries. So, we’ll look again for the best selection possible and that’s what we’re doing, we’re trying to pick the best players to have a good game tomorrow.

“I think you saw in the previous two games that we physically became stronger, that we’re growing into games and that was the benefit of the international break. Of course, we can still do better, but you see that we’re growing and that’s a positive step.

“Also, when you see the reaction and feedback from the players you feel that the confidence is coming and this is something that we have to work on.”

Nicky Hayen

FEELING A DIFFERENCE SINCE THE INTERNATIONAL BREAK

“We’re playing with more confidence; we’re playing more solidly. Of course, that second goal we shouldn’t have to take that, it’s a harsh one but you see that we’re starting to be more stable, creating more possibilities, chances. Everyone starts to know the habits, now we just have to work more on the details, and I think we will still have a good season.”

CHARLTON’S LATE LEVELLER

“We said that we were looking for that third goal. Against Bristol, everyone was saying that we dropped back and we conceded two goals. Now we wanted to stay as far as possible from the goal, we just had to win the duel – that was it. We just wanted to avoid the long ball and the game was finished.

“Against Bristol we had the reaction that we dropped too deep, now we stay too high. We just wanted to defend that ball. We discussed this in the meeting; it’s also about taking responsibility. If we start to do this, everyone will be fine.

“We want to play realistic. You have to play with the profiles that you have but we don’t have a team that will sit back all game, we have a lot of offensive players who can make a difference. And if we made better choices in that game, we could score that third goal.

“Unfortunately, we’re in a situation, in the same game you win that duel, you win the three points, and no one is saying anything about the offensive or the defensive part. That’s the situation that we are in, but we know what we are working on and day by day it will change.”

THOUGHTS ON WOLVES

“It’s a strong team with a lot of individual qualities but I’m not here to talk about them, we just have to focus on our game. We just have to rely on the things that we did well against Watford and Charlton even if they are other teams.