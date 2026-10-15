U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA

Burnley U21s are back in league action this weekend, with Aston Villa visiting Lancashire for a Saturday afternoon clash.

The young Clarets are unbeaten in their last two outings in all competitions and will be keen to earn another three Premier League 2 points here.

It finished 2-2 against Preston North End in the Premier League Cup last week, with all four goals being of the highest quality.

Lluc Castell’s solo effort broke the deadlock midway through the first half, but the Whites restored parity just five minutes later through Shay Reid.

Brandon Pouani was introduced at half-time and had an immediate impact, jinking inside and back out before rifling past Nuri Latham.

Andy Farrell’s side were pegged back once more, though, when Nathan Snowball’s fizzed effort beat Lewis Forshaw for pace and power.

Burnley’s last Premier League 2 outing was a 4-1 victory over Derby County, and they currently sit 23 rd in the 31-team league standings.

Aston Villa's U21s will be hoping to record their second Premier League 2 victory of the season

Aston Villa have made a solid start to their league campaign, winning one and drawing another two of their four fixtures to date.

The 16 th -placed outfit also compete in the UEFA Youth League, the Premier League International Cup, and the EFL Trophy, and it was the latter in which they last played.

It finished 4-1 to Crewe Alexandra’s first team at Mornflake Stadium on Tuesday night, with Max Jenner scoring a consolation goal five minutes from time.

Jimmy Shan is the man in charge of the young Villans. He took the U21s reins in the summer of 2025, having guided their U18s to FA Youth Cup glory the season prior.

Kick off at Burnley Training Centre (BB12 8UA) is 1pm, and supporters are able to attend free of charge.