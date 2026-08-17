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TICKETS: BRADFORD CITY
2026-08-17T14:28+01:00
TICKETS: BRADFORD CITY
2026-08-17T14:28+01:00
Bradford City
Bradford City
Bradford City
Tickets for our Carabao Cup game at Bradford City will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 18th August on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below:
Bradford City v Burnley: Wednesday 26th August (7:45pm KO)
Allocation: 3,909
Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule
Tuesday 18th August: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points 
Wednesday 19th August: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points   
Thursday 20th August: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members  
Friday 21st August: 2026/27 General Sale  
Ticket Pricing
Adults - £5 
Senior 65+ - £5 
17-23 - £5 
U17 - £5 
U12 - £5 
Ticket Sales 
Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office. 
The final sales date is Tuesday 25th August at 12pm.
Ticket Collections
Tickets for this fixture are digital and will be emailed immediately to the lead booker following purchase.
Supporters with access requirements
If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in person at the ticket office or over the phone.  
Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries. 
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