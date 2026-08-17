TICKETS: BRADFORD CITY

Tickets for our Carabao Cup game at Bradford City will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 18th August on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below:

Bradford City v Burnley: Wednesday 26th August (7:45pm KO)

Allocation: 3,909

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Tuesday 18th August: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Wednesday 19th August: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points

Thursday 20th August: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 21st August: 2026/27 General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Adults - £5

Senior 65+ - £5

17-23 - £5

U17 - £5

U12 - £5

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online , over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date is Tuesday 25th August at 12pm.

Ticket Collections

Tickets for this fixture are digital and will be emailed immediately to the lead booker following purchase.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in person at the ticket office or over the phone.