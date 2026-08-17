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CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 17TH AUGUST
All the dates, times, venues and streaming information you need for the week ahead
2026-08-17T09:00+01:00
CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 17TH AUGUST
All the dates, times, venues and streaming information you need for the week ahead
2026-08-17T09:00+01:00
2026 08 16-Burnley-West-Ham-120
2026 08 16-Burnley-West-Ham-120
2026 08 16-Burnley-West-Ham-120
Birthdays
Happy birthday to men’s first team defender Shurandy Sambo, who turns 25 on Wednesday!
FRIDAY
Fulham U21s v Burnley U21s | Premier League 2 | 7pm
The U21s Premier League 2 season starts on Friday night, when they make the lengthy trip to Fulham’s Motspur Park training ground (KT3 6PT).
Andy Farrell’s side head into it on the back of a Premier League Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, so will be keen to bounce back here.
Supporters are able to attend this fixture, with tickets purchasable on the gate at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.
Otherwise, be sure to keep an eye on our Academy social media channels for updates, while a match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com.
SATURDAY
Derby County U18s v Burnley U18s | U18 Premier League | 12pm
Our scholars are preparing for the second game of their league campaign, having welcomed Stoke City to Lancashire on Saturday morning.
It finished 1-0 to the Potters, so Tony Philliskirk and his players are searching for their first points when they travel to Derby County’s Moor Farm training ground.
Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from next Monday onwards for a score update and highlights.
SUNDAY
West Bromwich Albion v Burnley | Sky Bet Championship | 12pm
The Clarets hit the road for the first time this season on Sunday, with West Bromwich Albion the opponents for a midday kick-off.
We have been given an allocation of 2,542 at the Hawthorns and tickets remain available to purchase ONLINE, in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.
If you won’t there in person and are based in the UK, you can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football. Alternatively, purchase an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listen to Phil Bird’s commentary from 11.45am
Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com.
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