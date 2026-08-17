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BACK BURNLEY WOMEN AT TURF MOOR!
Season tickets and individual match tickets on sale now
2026-08-17T15:00+01:00
BACK BURNLEY WOMEN AT TURF MOOR!
Season tickets and individual match tickets on sale now
2026-08-17T15:00+01:00
JR (wh)-8
JR (wh)-8
JR (wh)-8
Burnley Women are preparing for their first ever season at Barclays Women’s Super League 2 level, and the Club can now confirm ticketing details for their home matches during the 2026/27 campaign.
With season tickets starting at £20 and match tickets starting at £3, Clarets fans are encouraged to get behind Jackie Bachteler and her players in BB10.
Season tickets will cover all 11 home BWSL2 fixtures at Turf Moor, starting with the visit of Sunderland on Sunday 13th September.
Adults are priced at £70 and concessions are £30 and, as a thank you for your continued support, men’s team season ticket holders and Club members can take advantage of a special discounted rate.
Individual match tickets can be purchased at just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, with men’s team season ticket holders and Club members eligible for a discount here too.
The club are excited to once again be offering a hospitality option for Women’s team matches, priced at £15 for adults and £5 for under 14s.
For that, your seat will be upgraded to a padded one in the 100 Club section of the Bob Lord Stand and you will receive a complimentary copy of ‘Turf’, our matchday programme.
To purchase hospitality tickets, please click HERE.
It is important to note that season tickets will not permit entry to home Subway Players Cup fixtures. Details for those matches will be communicated in due course.
The Clarets enjoyed an invincible league season last time out and were particularly potent on home soil, scoring 35 times and conceding just twice at the other end in their 11 outings.
With improvements to the matchday experience planned and higher quality opposition now travelling to Lancashire, it’s an exciting time to get behind the team.
2026/27 Burnley Women season ticket prices
Adult - £70
Adult men’s team season ticket holder/member - £55
Concession (over 66, under 21, under 18, under 14) - £30
Concession men’s team season ticket holder (over 66, under 21, under 18, under 14) - £20
To purchase your 2026/27 Burnley Women season ticket(s), please CLICK HERE or contact the ticket office over the phone on 01282 704718.
2026/27 Burnley Women match ticket prices
Adult - £10
Adult men’s team season ticket holder/member - £8
Concession (over 66, under 21, under 18, under 14) - £5
Concession men’s team season ticket holder (over 66, under 21, under 18, under 14) - £3
To purchase your 2026/27 Burnley Women match ticket(s), please CLICK HERE or contact the ticket office over the phone on 01282 704718.
A full list of Burnley Women’s 2026/27 fixtures can be found HERE.
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