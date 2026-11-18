Burnley Football Club can confirm the following arrangements for supporters arriving at the game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday 22 nd November (12pm KO).

Accessing the ground

Access to parts of Belvedere Road will be restricted with Burnley supporters needing to use alternative pedestrian access routes which are described below and highlighted on the map.

Home supporters map

Home supporters - pre-match

Belvedere Road, from the Wellington Lights junction to Ridge Road, will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 9am until approximately 3pm on Sunday 22nd November and also from 10am from the Wellington Lights junction to Hobart Street.

From the town centre or Todmorden Road

If approaching from the town centre using Yorkshire Street or via Todmorden Road, access along Belvedere Road will not be permitted. Supporters will therefore be required to access the stadium footprint, including the Barnfield Construction, Bob Lord, Jimmy McIlroy and North stands via Harry Potts Way. This will also include those supporters wishing to enter the Fan Zone pre-match.

From the east

Fans approaching from the east along Brunshaw Road remain unaffected and can access the Jimmy McIlroy and North stands via the NE car park entrance and also the Bob Lord and Barnfield Construction stands via Harry Potts Way.

From the north

Fans approaching from the north along Belvedere Road should access all stands via Holcombe Drive, entering the stadium footprint in the NE car park via the gates adjacent to the Memorial Garden, or by taking the route along Leyland Road and onto Yorkshire Street.

Home supporters - post-match

Supporters are asked to follow the same routes as they did for pre-match.

Hospitality guests

Hospitality guests are reminded that the NE car park closes 45 minutes before kick-off (11:15am). Harry Potts Way car park remains open until 20 minutes before the end of the game, but we strongly recommend that guests arrive early to avoid the traffic congestion within the town.

Both car parks will remain closed until supporter numbers have sufficiently reduced, and/or the visiting supporter coaches have left the stadium footprint.

Away supporters access

Away supporters travelling to Turf Moor by coach will have a pre-designated route into the secure coach parking area on Belvedere Road and to the visiting supporter turnstile entrance.

Away supporters coming to Turf Moor that aren’t travelling by coach, will need to approach down Belvedere Road from the fire station end.

Ticket checks will take place for visiting supporters on Belvedere Road and again upon entry to the stadium.

Following discussions between Burnley Cricket Club and Lancashire Police, we have been informed that the cricket club will be closed on Sunday.

Increased safety and security measures will be in place to reduce anti-social behaviour. This will include enhanced search procedures at the turnstiles. Entry to the stadium will be refused to those who refuse to be searched, as it is a condition of entry.

Away supporters map

Barnfield Construction stand

Supporters should be advised that additional risk mitigation measures will be in place within the Barnfield Construction Stand including a ‘segregation net’ between the visiting and home supporter seating areas. This has been introduced following the increase in the throwing of objects across the segregation line.

Any supporter identified throwing objects, will be robustly dealt with by the Club and Lancashire Police, with lengthy stadium bans and football banning orders issued.

For this fixture, the sale of alcohol pre-match will be limited to two drinks per transaction in the Barnfield Construction Stand.

Arrival

Due to the additional safety measures and the road closures to vehicles and pedestrians, and with Sunday’s game being the early kick-off, we ask that you arrive at your designated turnstile entrance in adequate time to gain access.

Turnstiles will be open from 10:30am.

No smoking

Please note, Turf Moor is a strictly no smoking venue and this includes the use of electronic cigarettes. We do provide smoking enclosures in each stand which are available for use at half-time.

To achieve a successful matchday operation, we are looking for support and understanding of all those in attendance. We thank you in advance for your anticipated co-operation and whilst we appreciate there will be some inconvenience, we attempt to keep any disruption to a minimum.