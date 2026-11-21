Burnley return to Sky Bet Championship action this Sunday, as East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers travel to Turf Moor.
The Clarets head into the derby looking to claim a first victory under Fabio Celestini and extend the long unbeaten run against Rovers.
Blackburn arrive in town currently occupying 13th place in the league table and winless in their previous two fixtures on the road, losing to both West Brom and Swansea City.
The last time the two sides met, Zian Flemming scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win at Ewood Park in January 2025, with the Clarets unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Rovers, winning seven and drawing four.
Blackburn Rovers - Ones to watch
Todd Cantwell
Now in his third season at Ewood Park, Todd Cantwell is one of Blackburn's longest-serving players, after arriving from Rangers in the summer of 2024.
During his spell in Lancashire, Cantwell has played over 80 games for Rovers, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists.
Two goals and two assists have come in the current campaign, with the midfielder playing 17 times so far throughout the 2026/27 season.
Kristi Montgomery
Rovers academy product Kristi Montgomery enjoyed his breakthrough season last year, with the youngster featuring 21 times in the Championship.
The 22-year-old midfielder, who made his senior Scotland debut on Monday night, had loan spells at both Chorley and Marine, before breaking into the first team at Ewood Park.
Montgomery has now cemented his place in the Rovers side and has played 16 games this season in all competitions, scoring once and assisting once.
Andri Guðjohnsen
Striker Andri Guðjohnsen, son of former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Eiður, heads into the Lancashire derby in fine form.
The 24-year-old forward has 11 goals for Blackburn this season in all competitions and arrives at Turf Moor after scoring four goals on international duty, including a hat-trick against Bulgaria.
Guðjohnsen, who is in his second season at Ewood Park, has scored six of his 10 Championship goals in the last five league games.
Fact File
Nickname: Rovers
Founded: 1875
Ground: Ewood Park
Head Coach: Damien Johnson (Interim)
2025/26 position: 20th (Championship)
How to watch
Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online, at the ticket office and over the phone. Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 11:45am with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.
Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.
Officials
Referee - Lewis Smith
Assistant Referee 1 - Paul Hodskinson
Assistant Referee 2 - Nigel Lugg
Fourth Official - Benjamin Speedie