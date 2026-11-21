Burnley return to Sky Bet Championship action this Sunday, as East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers travel to Turf Moor.

The Clarets head into the derby looking to claim a first victory under Fabio Celestini and extend the long unbeaten run against Rovers.

Blackburn arrive in town currently occupying 13th place in the league table and winless in their previous two fixtures on the road, losing to both West Brom and Swansea City.

The last time the two sides met, Zian Flemming scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win at Ewood Park in January 2025, with the Clarets unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Rovers, winning seven and drawing four.

Turf Moor

Blackburn Rovers - Ones to watch

Todd Cantwell

Now in his third season at Ewood Park, Todd Cantwell is one of Blackburn's longest-serving players, after arriving from Rangers in the summer of 2024.

During his spell in Lancashire, Cantwell has played over 80 games for Rovers, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists.

Two goals and two assists have come in the current campaign, with the midfielder playing 17 times so far throughout the 2026/27 season.

Kristi Montgomery

Rovers academy product Kristi Montgomery enjoyed his breakthrough season last year, with the youngster featuring 21 times in the Championship.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who made his senior Scotland debut on Monday night, had loan spells at both Chorley and Marine, before breaking into the first team at Ewood Park.

Montgomery has now cemented his place in the Rovers side and has played 16 games this season in all competitions, scoring once and assisting once.

Andri Guðjohnsen

Striker Andri Guðjohnsen, son of former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Eiður , heads into the Lancashire derby in fine form.

The 24-year-old forward has 11 goals for Blackburn this season in all competitions and arrives at Turf Moor after scoring four goals on international duty, including a hat-trick against Bulgaria.

Guðjohnsen, who is in his second season at Ewood Park, has scored six of his 10 Championship goals in the last five league games.

Blackburn Rovers

Fact File

Nickname: Rovers

Founded: 1875

Ground: Ewood Park

Head Coach: Damien Johnson (Interim)

2025/26 position: 20th (Championship)

Ewood Park

How to watch

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online , at the ticket office and over the phone.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 11:45am with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Fans with hands up

Officials

Referee - Lewis Smith

Assistant Referee 1 - Paul Hodskinson

Assistant Referee 2 - Nigel Lugg