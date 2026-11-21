The East Lancashire derby returns to Turf Moor on Sunday.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football & ITV1.

The match can be streamed internationally on Clarets+ in the following territories only: Albania, Cyprus, Czech Republic, DACH region: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Leichtenstein & Luxembourg, Italy, Slovakia, South Korea, American Samoa, Belarus, Belgium, Brunei, Cambodia, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Cook Islands, East Timor, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Gibraltar, Guam, Kiribati, Laos, Macau, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nauru, Niue, Norfolk Island, North Korea, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Pitcairn Islands, Romania, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Spain, Tahiti (French Polynesia), Taiwan, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Wallis & Futuna, Western Samoa (Samoa)

Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.

Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.

The following passes are also available:

Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.

Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available world wide).

Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).

Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available world wide) commentary from Phil Bird.

The stream will begin at 11:45am on Sunday here .

To buy a pass click here .