Josh Cullen is no stranger to the East Lancashire derby, with the midfielder playing in the fixture on three occasions since becoming a Claret, winning all of them and that is the captain's aim once again this weekend.

Burnley lock horns with Rovers again this Sunday for the first time this season and Cullen is well aware of the importance of the game and what it means to the town.

Speaking ahead of the clash, the Republic of Ireland international discussed the upcoming derby, the role the crowd can play on Sunday and the joy of being back around the team after recovering from injury.

DERBY DAY

"This is the game that us players, staff, fans, everyone around the Club, first looks at in the fixture calendar when it comes out.

"There's a huge motivation and desire to win the game, with what it means to the town and everyone associated with Burnley Football Club.

"We've heard from a few former players (Duff, Boyd, Vokes, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Gudmundsson) this morning in a meeting about what the fixture means to this club and the fans.

"Everyone in that dressing room understands what is on the line and just how big it is on Sunday, hearing from those players, who have had great success in this derby, explained exactly what it means to pull on the Claret shirt in this fixture.

Blackburn 2022

"There's obviously a few of us in the dressing room that don't need reminding, especially having the likes of Barnesy and Corky around, so we also have plenty of experience of this game in the dressing room first-hand.

"We thank those for their efforts that spent their time to send something in and we all know what it means, but it just adds that little bit on top as well and now it's for us to go out there and deliver.

"It's got a long history as a game and we want to make sure we can be part of that history and give these fans something to be proud of."

TURF MOOR ROAR

"Both times I have seen this game at Turf Moor, the atmosphere has been electric and the crowd really can play their part.

"They have supported us all season, they pay their hard earned money to come support us and it's about time we give them something to shout about.

"We'll need them again on Sunday from the warm-ups until the full-time whistle, sticking together right until the end.

"There is no better occasion and game for us to turn things around than this Sunday and we want to make them proud and walk away with a smile on their face."

Burnley fans

RECOVERY UPDATE

"It's been going well to be honest, I have been building up the minutes across the last few games and the recovery stage is going well.

"It's been important not to rush back into games and try too much, especially after such a long time away from it.

"But we're happy with how it's gone so far and there's obviously still work to be done to reach the full fitness, but I'm on the right path."