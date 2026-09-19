ROBERTS' POST-MATCH POINTS: DERBY COUNTY

Saturday's skipper Connor Roberts was left more than disappointed following the full-time whistle at Turf Moor, as the Clarets were denied three points in stoppage time against Derby County.

Zeki Amdouni opened the scoring for Burnley in the first-half and nearly doubled the lead in the second, before Rams substitute Mohammed Fuseini grabbed the late equaliser.

Speaking post-match, Roberts vented his frustration at the result and described conceding late on at home from a winning position again as 'unacceptable'.

HONEST ASSESSMENT

"It's tough to take, the moment we are in is a disappointing one, so to switch off like that so late in the game and concede isn't acceptable.

"When you play at this level and you're looking for a win, you have to stay focused for 95 minutes and I said that before the game.

"If you don't, then that can be the difference between winning, losing or drawing and that's what has cost us three points today.

Connor Roberts Derby County

"We have thrown, what would have been a big win, away today and it's bitterly disappointing to be honest.

"I think you always try to learn from mistakes and from moments where you haven't been good enough, so to sort of replicate a moment like the last home game again, is really poor.