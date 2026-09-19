MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 DERBY COUNTY

A late Derby County goal denied the Clarets all three points at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, with Mohammed Fuseini's late leveller cancelling out Zeki Amdouni's opener.

The Switzerland international opened the scoring and gave Burnley a half-time lead, before Rams substitute Fuseini struck home the late equaliser in stoppage time.

Clarets boss Nicky Hayen named six changes from the side that played at Swansea, with Gregoire Coudert, Anel Ahmedhodžić, Marcus Edwards, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Reo Hatate and Lucas Pires all coming into the XI.

The first real chance of a quiet opening came with 15 minutes on the clock, as the Rams won a corner when David Ozoh’s goalbound effort from the edge of the area was deflected wide for a corner.

Anel Ahmedhodžić Derby County

T he Clarets grew into the clash and were beginning to apply pressure on the visitors, eventually getting their reward just after the half-hour mark.

Pires whipped in a corner towards the back-post, which Amdouni met with a header, which bounced in off the underside of the crossbar to put the hosts ahead.

County were looking to respond to going a goal behind and carved open an opportunity when Joe Ward played a ball over the top for Sammie Szmodics, with the forward seeing his first effort denied by Coudert and his follow-up strike blocked on the line by Ahmedhodžić.

That proved to be the final chance of a tight first-half, with the Clarets heading into the break with the lead.

Zeki Amdouni Derby County

Opportunities for both sides were limited as the game reached the hour mark and after Ryan Hedges drilled an effort just wide of the post, Hayen made his first changes of the game.

Largie Ramazani and Ugo Raghouber were both introduced, with Edwards and Hatate making way.

It didn't take long for Ramazani to make an impact, with the forward coming inches close to grabbing Burnley's second of the game, with a late deflection taking his shot wide for a corner.

Hayen then made two further changes, with Jamie Vardy and Andreas Hountondji coming on, as the home side pushed for a second.

However, it was County who struck late, with Fuseini racing in on goal and slotting home past Coudert to seal a point.

Burnley: Coudert, Alleyne, Hatate (Raghouber 61), Bruun Larsen (Hountondji 72), Edwards (Ramazani 61), Amdouni (Vardy 72), Roberts, Pires (Sonne 89), Laurent, Igor, Ahmedhodžić

Unused substitutes: Weiss, Walker, Ekdal, Broja

Derby County: Vickers, Ozoh (Brewster 78), Langas, Clark, Morris, Szmodics, Tayor (Blackett-Taylor 82), Ward, Mowatt (Fuseini 65), Hedges (Fraulo 65), Sanderson

Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Salvesen, Johnston, Travis, Offor

Goals: Amdouni 34’, Fuseini 90+3'