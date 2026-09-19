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OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V DERBY COUNTY
Where you can stream our home game against Derby County
2026-09-19T10:00+01:00
OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V DERBY COUNTY
Where you can stream our home game against Derby County
2026-09-19T10:00+01:00
Largie Ramazani Bristol City game
Largie Ramazani Bristol City game
Largie Ramazani Bristol City game
Largie Ramazani Bristol City game
Largie Ramazani Bristol City game
Largie Ramazani Bristol City game
Burnley host Derby County on Saturday afternoon in the EFL Sky Bet Championship (3pm KO).
The game will not be broadcast due to the 3pm blackout.
The match can be streamed internationally on Clarets+ in ALL territories, expect for Great Britain, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway & Sweden.
Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.
Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.
The following passes are also available:
Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.
Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available world wide).
Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).
Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available world wide) commentary from Phil Bird.
The stream will begin at 2:45pm on Saturday here.
To buy a pass click here.
If you require any support, please contact burnleyfc-support@yinzcam.com
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