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HAYEN'S POST-MATCH POINTS: DERBY COUNTY
Head Coach reflets on draw against The Rams
2026-09-19T18:56+01:00
HAYEN'S POST-MATCH POINTS: DERBY COUNTY
Head Coach reflets on draw against The Rams
2026-09-19T18:56+01:00
Nicky Hayen Derby County
Nicky Hayen Derby County
Nicky Hayen Derby County
Nicky Hayen Derby County
Nicky Hayen Derby County
Nicky Hayen Derby County
Nicky Hayen said he wants to see his team 'be more clinical in certain situations' after the Clarets conceded a late equaliser to Derby County on Saturday afternoon.
Expressing his disappointment at the goal, the Head Coach spoke about the importance of regrouping during the international break and acknowledged the fans' frustration that the team didn't manage to grind out a win on the day.
ON DERBY’S EQUALISER
“If you have the lead two minutes before the end of the game you just have to be clinical and put this one over the line. Then again in stoppage time, like against Bristol City, we concede a goal and instead of three points you only have one.
“We need to work on the basics and the game management at the end of the game.”
THE NEED TO BE CLINICAL
“Everyone fought until the last second and it’s really disappointing that we didn’t get the three points. But in certain situations, you just have to be clinical, like with that goal kick there, we have to be compact and win that second ball. Then the game is almost over.
“We don’t win the duel, the second ball, and then we concede the chance and the goal.
“It’s a repetitive story - we see some good things but then also things that we have to improve and do better.”
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INTERNATIONAL BREAK
“I will always work really, really hard for the Club, for the players. That mindset doesn’t change – never. The most important thing now is that you switch off and leave this period behind. That we go with a new, fresh energy into this international break where we have things to work on, and I won’t repeat them, but we know what we have to work on. And we will show another face after the international break.
“You saw the reaction from the players after the game, they were sitting on the ground, really disappointed because we’re the first ones who want to give the fans the win and change things around. I’m also one of the first ones who really wants this for them, but I can totally accept their frustration and that they are fuming.
“You saw that we were close to it, but we just need that victory to change it. We wanted to do it before the international break, but the break will be a good window to work on a lot of things, to show a really new face after it.”
MINDSET
“I didn’t expect that we would have such a bad start, I’m going to be fair. But honestly, I said that it wouldn’t be an easy start. I totally acknowledge this. It is really difficult, but I never give up. Maybe it’s too easy to say but tomorrow is a new day and tomorrow I start a new day with positive energy and see what went wrong and what we can do better.
“I will always give my energy to this Club and to these players and it will always be the same if we win and if we lose.”
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