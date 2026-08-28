OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: NORWICH CITY V BURNLEY

Burnley travel to Carrow Road this weekend in the EFL Sky Bet Championship.

Supporters can watch the game on Clarets+ in ALL territories, except for Great Britain, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway & Sweden.

Package Options

Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.

Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.

The following passes are also available:

Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.

Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available world wide).

Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).

Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available world wide) commentary from Phil Bird.

The stream will begin at 2:45pm on Saturday here .

To buy a pass click here .