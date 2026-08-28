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OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: NORWICH CITY V BURNLEY
Where you can stream our visit to Norwich City
2026-08-28T12:30+01:00
OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: NORWICH CITY V BURNLEY
Where you can stream our visit to Norwich City
2026-08-28T12:30+01:00
West Brom
West Brom
West Brom
Burnley travel to Carrow Road this weekend in the EFL Sky Bet Championship.
Supporters can watch the game on Clarets+ in ALL territories, except for Great Britain, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway & Sweden.
Package Options
Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.
Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.
The following passes are also available:
Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.
Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available world wide).
Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).
Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available world wide) commentary from Phil Bird.
The stream will begin at 2:45pm on Saturday here.
To buy a pass click here.
If you require any support, please contact burnleyfc-support@yinzcam.com
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