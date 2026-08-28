TRAVELLING SUPPORTER INFORMATION: NORWICH CITY

Nicky Hayen's Burnley are back on the road this weekend, this time to face Norwich City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Norwich City v Burnley: Saturday 29th August 2026 (KO 3pm)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office on 01282 446800, select option 1 or email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com .

Matchday Checklist

Must have your tickets.

Make sure you travel with your necessary ticket credentials for the away fixture.

Check weather advisory prior to travel.

Come prepared for the possibility of weather conditions changing during your visit.

Check the best journey to take in advance.

Be prepared for any disruptions to your journey and take into consideration delays which will delay your arrival to the game.

Travel Information

Norwich City Football Club, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 1JE

By Car

It takes 4 hours and 43 minutes (228 miles) to reach Norwich from Burnley via the A1.

Car Parking is available for first team home matches at County Hall, Martineau Lane Norwich, NR1 2DW, which is a 10-minute walk from Carrow Road. No pre-booking is available, so it is a first come first serve situation. It costs £6 per match, via card or cash. There are road closures immediately before and after the game which may affect your travel to and from the game.

There is other parking available, which can be found at Trowse, NR1 2RG, which is a 12-minute walk away from the stadium. It costs £5 to park and is cash only.

Resident parking schemes are in place on the streets around Carrow Road and is strictly enforced, so do not park in these areas as you will be fined.

Accessible Parking

Norwich City do not have any on-site accessible parking available on matchdays. Limited on-street parking around the stadium is available for Blue Badge holders ONLY. For up-to-date information on changes and restrictions, please contact the Blue Badge Parking Scheme on 0344 980 3333 or visit the Norwich City Council website. Norwich CC Homepage | Norwich City Council

By Train

Norwich is connected by train services, including frequent connections through London. Norwich train station is located less than 10 minutes on foot from Carrow Road. When walking out of the station turn left and follow Koblenz Avenue to reach the stadium or alternatively walk straight over at the traffic lights and through the Riverside leisure complex to reach the stadium.

For more information on rail services visit: Northern | Buy Cheap Train Tickets Online | Rail Fares

By Coach

Norwich is directly linked to London via National Express coach services, with the capital providing further links to a number of other cities across the country.

Further information on timetables and tickets: UK Coach Travel & Airport Bus Transfers | National Express

By Taxi

There are taxi services available throughout the city, sitting along major taxi ranks at Norwich City Station and other city hubs.

Stadium Information

Bag Searches

For safety and security purposes there will be a bag search and body search in place upon arrival at Carrow Road. It is in the best interest of everyone that you arrive early and with the appropriate items to see to it that this process is carried out smoothly and without any issues. Large bags or suitcases are not allowed at entry. Additionally, random searches are carried out to see to it that no potential threats are present.

A map of the stadium can be found through the link below:

Prohibited Items

Take into consideration what should and should not be present inside a football stadium. Please think before you bring items which might be a potential weapon. Knives, glass, unopened bottles, pyrotechnics, large poles, and aerosols are guaranteed to be confiscated at the turnstiles, so if you don’t want to have an item taken off you, please don’t bring it! You can access the prohibited items through the link below:

Contactless Payments

Carrow Road is a cashless stadium and will only accept card throughout the entirety of the stadium and the concourses.

There is an ATM across the road from the stadium opposite Koblenz Avenue.

Reporting Abusive and Discriminatory Behaviour

If you are inside Carrow Road and you see or hear any discriminatory or anti-social behaviour on a matchday please notify the nearest steward or Police Officer. Alternatively, you can text 80011 and start your message with REPORT, followed by details, descriptions and seat numbers.

All text messages are treated in the strictest confidence, and, for the staff, it is better to monitor the situation as it is happening and to be able to act at the time of it occurring.

Pubs & Dining

There is a vast number of pubs and diners throughout the area surrounding the stadium, however some will refuse entry to travelling away fans. The waterfront is dedicated to travelling fans, with it being a riverside location, with a full bar, beer garden, and food vans. It is an 8-minute walk from the stadium so is ideally located for fans to attend before and after the game.

Yellows is a bar for both home and away fans before and after the game. It has a relaxed ambiance and serves refreshing cocktails and beers until 1 hour after kick-off.

A map of the stadium can be found through the link below.

Accessibility

Viewing Areas

The visiting section is located in the South Stand.

There are a total of 13 wheelchair spaces, each with an accompanying escort seat, and 13 ambulant seats, each with an accompanying escort seat, available at Carrow Road.

Audio Commentary

Norwich City provide live matchday commentary for visually impaired supporters via Soccer Sight service. Please contact the Norwich City Ticket Office on 01603 721902 (Option 1) ahead of your visit to book this service. A member of the Norwich City Accessibility Team will ensure that you are provided with a set of headphones and a receiver to access this during the match.

Accessible Toilets

All accessible toilets are fitted with the Radar key system for easy access.

Changing Places Toilet

Located on Level 2 of the Joma Community Stand is the Changing Places Toilet facility. Fully funded by Norwich City, this provides a safe, hygienic, and dignified place for supporters who may not be able to use a standard accessible toilet. It contains a hoist, adult sized changing bench, accessible toilet, adjustable height washbasin and privacy screen and more information can be found on the Changing Places website here . Supporters in other areas of the stadium can gain access to this on a matchday too, by speaking to a matchday steward.

Accessibility Volunteers

Norwich City Accessibility Volunteers are present to help home and away supporters with any accessibility needs on a matchday. They can be found within the disabled viewing areas and will do all they can to help give everyone the best possible matchday experience.

The team can provide the following support during your visit:

Escorting supporters to and from their seats before and after games.

Escorting supporters to accessible toilet facilities.

Assisting with the use of the Soccer Sight commentary system.

Providing ponchos during bad weather.

If you require assistance from this team, please contact Norwich City at accessibility@canaries.co.uk

Additional Contacts

Reception

Safeguarding