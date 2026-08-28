HAYEN'S PRESS POINTS: NORWICH CITY

Burnley’s Sky Bet Championship campaign will continue with a match against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Nicky Hayen sat down with the assembled press on Friday afternoon, with topics of discussion including Zian Flemming, team mentality, and the Canaries.

AN UPDATE ON ZIAN FLEMMING

“He had a good day after (Bradford), and also today he seemed really good in the training session, so Zian is ready to play.

“It’s not only him, there are a lot of players who are involved. This is the toughest period for every manager of a club, because you try to manage your team and build a strong team in a certain structure, but something can still happen.

“It can be that two players go out, three players go out, some come in. This is the heaviest period for each manager, but we’re not losing our energy in that, because we have a really important game tomorrow and that’s the most important thing.

“I’ve had several conversations with Zian, about his fitness and about the transfer also, but that was weeks ago. I’m quite open with my players, and he was open also.

“Everyone has the ambition to play in the Premier League, but everybody has the right price too. Zian has his, and if the price doesn’t come, Zian will be here 100% with his mind because that’s what he’s shown in the last few weeks and years.”

ASKING FOR MORE FROM HIS PLAYERS

“We are demanding more from them, and they know that. Even yesterday it was recovery, and you saw that there was a hunger that they want to win games. They want to change the environment and the mindset.

“Today was a really good session. I told the guys that started (against Bradford) and the non-starters that they had a really good performance today.

“The only thing that we said in training is to just deliver this on the pitch tomorrow, because you will have a wonderful game.

“Then of course you need to score goals. This is something we’ve missed a little bit from the start of the season, but I’m 100% confident that we’ll change things around.”

SUNDAY’S OPPONENTS NORWICH CITY

“They will play their own game. We know the manager with Philippe - he always plays his own game and doesn’t adapt towards the opponents.

“They’re also in a difficult situation with two losses in a row and, of course, they’re playing in front of their own home fans so they want to change things.