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MATCH PREVIEW: NORWICH CITY V BURNLEY
Clarets head to Carrow Road to face Norwich
2026-08-28T18:00+01:00
MATCH PREVIEW: NORWICH CITY V BURNLEY
Clarets head to Carrow Road to face Norwich
2026-08-28T18:00+01:00
Preview Norwich
Preview Norwich
Preview Norwich
Burnley return to Sky Bet Championship action on Saturday afternoon, as the Clarets make a visit to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.
Nicky Hayen's men head to East Anglia aiming to bounce back from Sunday's defeat at West Brom and looking to secure the first three points of the campaign.
Norwich are also searching for a first win of the season, after losing their opening two games to West Brom and Millwall.
The last time the two sides met at Carrow Road was in December 2024, when Zian Flemming and Josh Brownhill fired Burnley to victory.
Cele West Brom
Norwich City - one to watch
Andre Brooks
Winger Andre Brooks signed for the Canaries this summer from Sheffield United, bringing an end to his 15-year stay at Bramall Lane, after progressing from the academy into the first team.
The 23-year-old made 93 appearances for the Blades during his time in Yorkshire, before making the move to Carrow Road prior to this season.
Brooks has started in both of Norwich's opening two Sky Bet Championship fixtures and grabbed a goal & an assist in City's Carabao Cup first round tie with MK Dons.
Mohamed Touré
Australia international Mohamed Touré made the move to East Anglia in February of this year, joining the Canaries from Danish Superliga side Randers.
The striker enjoyed a prolific first campaign in England, scoring 10 goals in 12 appearances in the second half of last season.
This season, Touré has started the opening two league games, but is yet to find the back of the net, but like Brooks, did also score in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Kellen Fisher
Full-back Kellen Fisher joined Norwich from Bromley in the summer of 2023 and after featuring just 14 times during his first campaign at Carrow Road, the defender soon cemented his place in the XI.
Fisher played 41 times during the 2024/25 season with the Canaries, before playing a further 47 games last term, taking the promising defender's total appearances for the club to over 100.
The 22-year-old right-back has started both of Norwich's Championship games this season.
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Fact file
Nickname: The Canaries
Founded: 1902
Ground: Carrow Road
Head Coach: Philippe Clement
2025/26 position: 9th (Championship)
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How to watch
Tickets for the match are sold out and unavailable to purchase.
The game will not be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with the fixture being Saturday 3pm.
Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.
Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.
Fans West Ham
Officials
Referee - Elliot Bell
Assistant Referee 1 - Jacob Graham
Assistant Referee 2 - Alan Creswell
Fourth Official - David Rock
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