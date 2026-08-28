MATCH PREVIEW: NORWICH CITY V BURNLEY

Burnley return to Sky Bet Championship action on Saturday afternoon, as the Clarets make a visit to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.

Nicky Hayen's men head to East Anglia aiming to bounce back from Sunday's defeat at West Brom and looking to secure the first three points of the campaign.

Norwich are also searching for a first win of the season, after losing their opening two games to West Brom and Millwall.

The last time the two sides met at Carrow Road was in December 2024, when Zian Flemming and Josh Brownhill fired Burnley to victory.

Norwich City - one to watch

Andre Brooks

Winger Andre Brooks signed for the Canaries this summer from Sheffield United, bringing an end to his 15-year stay at Bramall Lane, after progressing from the academy into the first team.

The 23-year-old made 93 appearances for the Blades during his time in Yorkshire, before making the move to Carrow Road prior to this season.

Brooks has started in both of Norwich's opening two Sky Bet Championship fixtures and grabbed a goal & an assist in City's Carabao Cup first round tie with MK Dons.

Mohamed Touré

Australia international Mohamed Touré made the move to East Anglia in February of this year, joining the Canaries from Danish Superliga side Randers.

The striker enjoyed a prolific first campaign in England, scoring 10 goals in 12 appearances in the second half of last season.

This season, Touré has started the opening two league games, but is yet to find the back of the net, but like Brooks, did also score in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Kellen Fisher

Full-back Kellen Fisher joined Norwich from Bromley in the summer of 2023 and after featuring just 14 times during his first campaign at Carrow Road, the defender soon cemented his place in the XI.

Fisher played 41 times during the 2024/25 season with the Canaries, before playing a further 47 games last term, taking the promising defender's total appearances for the club to over 100.

The 22-year-old right-back has started both of Norwich's Championship games this season.

Fact file

Nickname: The Canaries

Founded: 1902

Ground: Carrow Road

Head Coach: Philippe Clement

2025/26 position: 9th (Championship)

How to watch

Tickets for the match are sold out and unavailable to purchase.

The game will not be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with the fixture being Saturday 3pm.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Officials

Referee - Elliot Bell

Assistant Referee 1 - Jacob Graham

Assistant Referee 2 - Alan Creswell