MATCH REPORT: NORWICH CITY 4 -1 BURNLEY

Burnley's return to Sky Bet Championship action on Saturday afternoon saw the Clarets beaten 4-1 by Norwich City.

Mohamed Touré gave the Canaries an early lead, before Andre Brooks doubled Norwich's advantage just three minutes later.

Touré then bagged his second and the home side's third midway through the first-half, with Josh Laurent pulling a goal back for Nicky Hayen's men on the half-hour mark.

Despite the Clarets coming close to grabbing a second of the game following a bright start to the second-half, it was the Canries who struck again, as Brooks bagged his second and the hosts' fourth.

Clarets boss Hayen made four changes from the side that played at West Brom last weekend.

Connor Roberts Norwich City

Anel Ahmedhodžić and Dastan Satpayev were both handed their first Sky Bet Championship starts for the Clarets, with Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming also both coming into the XI.

Norwich snatched an early lead with two minutes on the clock, as Touré latched onto a loose ball outside the area from Jose Cordoba’s ball, before finishing into the bottom corner.

City then had their second shortly after, as Anthony Musaba picked out Brooks inside the area to slot into the back of the net.

The Clarets did come close to pulling a goal back a few minutes later, but Flemming could only head wide of the target from Satpayev’s cross.

Dastan Satpayev Norwich City

Burnley were pushing for their first goal of the afternoon and came close once again with 15 minutes played.

Satpayev was causing problems, as he worked his way down the left and squared into the area, which Hannibal initially got a foot to, before it fell to Ramsey a few yards out, but the midfielder saw his fierce goalbound strike blocked by the legs of Pelle Mattsson.

However, it was the hosts who struck again, this time Toure fired it home from close range for his goal second of the afternoon, following a corner ball into the area.

In what was a lively opening half-an-hour in East Anglia, the Clarets did then pull a goal back, as Laurent curled it past Vladan Kovacevic into far corner with a sweeping finish from outside the box, as Hayen’s side looked to spark a comeback.

Josh Laurent Norwich City

Burnley finished the half on top, after clawing a goal back, with the last chance of the game seeing Flemming head over the crossbar from Hannibal’s cross.

The Clarets started the second-half on the front foot and only the woodwork could deny Jacob Bruun Larsen from firing in a second goal of the afternoon for the away side.

With Hayen’s side knocking on the door for a second, the Clarets boss made a double change, as Zeki Amdouni and Marcus Edwards came on for Bruun Larsen and Aaron Ramsey.

But it was City who managed to grab a fourth of the game against the run of play, as Brooks flicked it home past Weiss.

Marcus Edwards Norwich City

Burnley were then reduced to 10 men with the clock ticking down, as Laurent received a second yellow card of the afternoon and was shown his marching orders.

The Clarets' attention now turns towards Wednesday night's clash with Middlesbrough.

Burnley: Weiss, Walker, Alleyne, Ahmedhodžić, Roberts, Laurent, Hannibal (Raghouber 80), Ramsey (Amdouni 64), Flemming (Hountondji 78), Bruun Larsen (Edwards 63), Satpayev

Unused substitutes: Coudert, Worrall, Ekdal, Sambo, Tresor

Norwich City: Kovacevic, Stacey, Mattsson, Brooks (Crnac 71), Chrisene, Touré (Kvistgaarden 62), McLean, Schwartau (Slimane 62), Cordoba, Musaba (Diallo 62)

Unused substitutes: Grimshaw, Darling, Yongwa, Wright, Fisher

Goals: Toure 2’, Brooks 5’ Toure 21’, Laurent 27’, Brooks 66’