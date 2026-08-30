HAYEN’S POST-MATCH POINTS: NORWICH CITY

Burnley Head Coach Nicky Hayen expressed his disappointment at Saturday afternoon's 4-1 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road, citing that his team 'were not clinical enough' in both boxes.

Speaking after the game, Hayen discussed the Clarets' defensive difficulties, Dastan Satpayev's energetic performance, and his aim to bring in more senior players to help the squad ahead of the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday.

DISAPPOINTMENT AT THE DEFEAT

“It was a really disappointing afternoon, the way that we started was not the start that we hoped for or expected. But I said in the dressing room we can talk about tactics, we can talk about energy, but if we concede a goal like this then it’s already a really hard start.

“Also, the goal we conceded from the corner kick is way too easy. We just have to be clinical and clear the ball. Don’t hesitate – and this is something that we lack at the moment.

“Then I experienced a game with two faces. One where we had a really bad start, but then one when we were 3-0 down when we saw really good moments. We found those spaces when we were attacking and we were creating opportunities. We scored that goal and you had the feeling, like a spark.

“We said at half-time, if you can find that second goal, they will doubt and you can cause problems. But we have to keep on playing the same like we did the last 15 minutes of the first half.

“We had the ball off the post from Jacob, and you have the feeling like you don’t have the luck at the moment. And that actually everything that can go wrong, does go wrong at the moment.

“We have to be fair though; we concede too easy goals. We have enough opportunities to score. We don’t. We’re not clinical enough in both boxes and in the end that’s the most important in football.”

Nicky Hayen Norwich City

CONCEDING NINE GOALS IN THREE GAMES

“It’s a really tough start and that’s the art of defending. But you don’t defend with only four defenders, everyone has to do his job. Also in transition moments, we give the ball away sometimes in an easy way and everyone just has to sprint back. I’m not someone who wants to really highlight a player but if you see today, how Dastan played – an 18-year-old, with the energy he had to press forward. But if you saw how he made defensive runs, even when he didn’t have to do it, but he did it for his teammates, that’s the mindset that we want to see from every player. This is the standard that we want to see, and everyone should be following it.”

A PROCESS

“You see with players we have a lot of potential. This is just something we have to change around and I’m confident we can do it. I said it before, it’s a process. The Club already experienced two seasons ago, four seasons ago, a difficult start and then after the transfer window, suddenly everything starts to change, and it will be the same this season.

Nicky Hayen Norwich City

“You see there’s a lot of potential but on the other hand, I’m the last one, I’m not behind excuses but there are also players who didn’t play for 18 months, for 15 months, loaned out, coming back, so they will also need time. We know in the Championship you don’t have the time with game, after game, after game. So, we’re busy with senior players to come over, who will bring the experience, the winning mentality. I cannot wait until it’s Tuesday.”

A RESPONSE FOR MIDDLESBROUGH

“I expect a response 100%. But you saw against Bradford as well, we had really good moments, we also had good moments today. However, we have to defend better, we have to stick together more as a team, and everyone has to give more effort than they are showing at the moment. That’s when you are a real team.