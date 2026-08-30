WOMEN’S PRE-SEASON MATCH REPORT: NEWCASTLE UNITED 3-1 BURNLEY

Burnley Women’s pre-season calendar ended with a 3-1 defeat to fellow Barclays Women’s Super League 2 side Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Former Sunderland midfielder Jamie Finn opened the scoring for the Clarets, but Newcastle’s Kathleen McGovern netted a quality hat-trick in response at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Jackie Bactheler’s starting XI included five summer additions, including centre-back Deanna Cooper on her return to her former club and captain Christie Harrison-Murray in the 10 role.

Kirstie Levell kept goal, while Tyler Toland and Finn lined up in centre midfield behind striker Claudia Mummery-Walker.

The home team started brightly but Finn opened the scoring in the 14 th minute. She beat ‘keeper Anna Tamminen to a Thea Paul through ball and finished well into an empty net.

Newcastle hit back within four minutes, though, when summer signing McGovern converted Charlotte Wardlaw’s cross from close range.

Both teams looked to attack at every opportunity, with Burnley’s Brenna McPartlan and Newcastle’s Kathleen McGovern both firing wide from 20 yards.

Mummery-Walker worked the last opportunity of the first half through some excellent tenacity and persistence, but her shot was wide of the target.

Naomi Hartley and Kiera Sena replaced Paul and Cooper respectively at half-time, but McGovern netted her second of the afternoon with a cool finish four minutes after the restart.

Finn was later replaced by Millie Chandarana on the hour and with Burnley enjoying a lot more of the ball, Bachteler introduced Charley Docherty and Jessica Hennesy in place of Emma Siddall and Jade Richards too.

However, McGovern completed her hat-trick with a confident first-time finish 18 minutes from time.

More changes saw Brooke Cairns and Charlie Chadwick enter the fray, and the latter was denied by a fantastic double save from Tamminen soon afterwards.

Burnley battled right until the very end and Sena worked the opposition ‘keeper and the first of three added minutes, but it finished 3-1 to the Magpies.

The Clarets’ Barclays Women’s Super League 2 season will start at Watford’s Vicarage Stadium on Friday 4 th September. Kick-off is 7.30pm, and tickets can be purchased HERE .

Burnley: Levell, Siddall (Docherty 67), McPartlan, Cooper (Hartley HT), Toland, Finn (Chandarana 61), Mummery-Walker (Chadwick 75), Harrison-Murray (Cairns 75), Richards (Hennessy 67), Wilde, Paul (Sena HT)

Unused Substitutes: Burns

Newcastle United : Tamminen, Wardlaw (Nobbs HT), Purfield, McGovern, Lambert (McLauchlan HT), Antonsdόttir (Joel 61), Thomas, Torpey, Bradley (Akpan 85), Mannion (Németh 75), Lumsden (Kiernan 61)

Unused Substitutes: Rendell, Larsson, Sevenius