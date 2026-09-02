OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V MIDDLESBROUGH

Nicky Hayen's team continue their Championship league campaign against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.
The fixture can be streamed internationally on Clarets+ in all territories except those listed below - including the United Kingdom.
Algeria
Bahrain
Chad
Denmark
Djibouti
Egypt
Finland
France
Iceland
Iran
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Libya
Mauritania
Morocco
Netherlands
Norway
Oman
Palestine
Poland
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Sweden
Syria
Tunisia
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
Andorra
Anguilla
Antarctiques Fran?aises
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Aruba
Bahamas
Barbados
Belize
Bermuda
Bolivia
Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba
Brazil
Canada
Cayman Islands
Chile
Clipperton
Colombia
Costa Rica
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
El Salvador
Falkland Islands
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Jamaica
Madagascar
Martinique
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Monaco
Montserrat
New Caledonia
Nicaragua
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Puerto Rico
Reunion
Saint Bartelemey
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sint Maarten
Suriname
Trinidad and Tobago
Turks and Caicos Islands
United States
United Kingdom
Uruguay
Venezuela
Virgin Islands, British
Virgin Islands, U.S.
Wallis and Futuna
Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.
Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.
The following passes are also available:
Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.
Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available world wide).
Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).
Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available world wide) commentary from Phil Bird.
The stream will begin at 7:45pm on Wednesday here. To buy a pass click here.
If you require any support, please contact burnleyfc-support@yinzcam.com