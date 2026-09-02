OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V MIDDLESBROUGH

Nicky Hayen's team continue their Championship league campaign against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The fixture can be streamed internationally on Clarets+ in all territories except those listed below - including the United Kingdom.

Algeria

Bahrain

Chad

Denmark

Djibouti

Egypt

Finland

France

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Mauritania

Morocco

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Palestine

Poland

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Sweden

Syria

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Andorra

Anguilla

Antarctiques Fran?aises

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba

Brazil

Canada

Cayman Islands

Chile

Clipperton

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Falkland Islands

French Guiana

French Polynesia

French Southern Territories

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Madagascar

Martinique

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Monaco

Montserrat

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Reunion

Saint Bartelemey

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sint Maarten

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

United States

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Venezuela

Virgin Islands, British

Virgin Islands, U.S.

Wallis and Futuna

Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.

Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.

The following passes are also available:

Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.

Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available world wide).

Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).

Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available world wide) commentary from Phil Bird.

The stream will begin at 7:45pm on Wednesday here .

To buy a pass click here .