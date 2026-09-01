BURNLEY SECURE HATATE SIGNATURE

Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Japan international and five-time SPL winner Reo Hatate, who joins the Clarets in a permanent move from Celtic for an undisclosed fee.

The central-midfielder has penned a three-year deal at Turf Moor and arrives in Lancashire with a wealth of experience, having played over 190 games for the SPL champions over the last five years.

After clinching his deadline day move, the 28-year-old said: "This is a great move for me. It's my first time playing in England and it's a fantastic club to be joining.

"I'm hoping to bring my experience and knowledge to the dressing room and help the team on the pitch as much as possible to achieve our aim."

Originating from Suzuka, Japan, Hatate started his early football days when in school with Shizuoka Gakuen High, before later joining the team at Juntendo University.

After catching the eye of J1 League scouts whilst playing college football, Hatate joined Kawasaki Frontale in 2018. The midfielder later made his senior debut for the Japanese first-tier side in 2019 against Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

Following two full seasons with Kawasaki across 2020 and 2021, where he scored 12 goals in 77 games, Hatate then made the move to Scotland to join Celtic on a four-year deal in the 2021/22 winter transfer window.

It didn't take long for him to make his mark at Celtic Park. After being awarded man-of-the-match on his debut for the SPL club in January 2022 against Hibernian, Hatate then scored two goals and registered an assist just two weeks later in the Old Firm derby against Rangers.

Hatate quickly became a regular within the starting XI of the Glasgow side, going on to help Celtic win the league title in every campaign he played in Scotland, along with two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

The experienced midfielder, who has 11 senior international caps, departs Celtic following a hugely successful five years, which saw him score 33 goals throughout his time.