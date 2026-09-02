BETTOM BECOME CLARETS’ OFFICIAL BETTING PARTNER

Burnley Football Club are pleased to announce BetTom as the Club’s new Official Betting Partner for the 2026/27 season.

The agreement will see the UK-based betting and gaming brand’s logo added to the back of our men’s and women’s first team’s shorts, across all three kits, for the rest of the current campaign.

Additionally, their branding will appear in the home and away dugouts and technical areas at Turf Moor.

Headquartered in East Sussex, BetTom operate under a full remote licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission in 2024.

Since launching in May 2025, the company has seen steady growth within the betting and gaming industry, with all operations based solely in the UK.

Customer care is central to the betTOM experience. Rather than relying on artificial intelligence, as many larger operators do, betTOM employs a dedicated and experienced customer service team who support players via LiveChat and email — offering real, empathetic, and respectful interactions that reflect genuine appreciation for every player's business.

On the news, Burnley FC’s Senior Commercial Manager Alister Burn said: "We are pleased to welcome betTOM to Burnley Football Club as our Official Betting Partner for the 2026/27 season.

" Their branding will feature on the back of our men’s and women’s playing shorts, as well as within the technical area at Turf Moor, providing a strong platform to build their awareness across the UK.

" We look forward to working with Paul, Charlie and the wider betTOM team to engage with our adult supporters through community initiatives, supporter competitions, prizes, and giveaways, alongside clear safer gambling messaging throughout the season."

betTOM CEO Paul Colley said: "Burnley is a great club with a big fan base, and we’re excited to be their official betting partner for the season ahead.

" Having the betTOM brand appear on the shorts, dugout and LED boards will be great exposure.