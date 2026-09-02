MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 MIDDLESBROUGH

Ugo Raghouber’s first Burnley goal ensured the Clarets claimed a point against Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on Wednesday night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The French midfielder curled home the equaliser with a sweet finish from outside the area, after Boro opened the scoring midway through the first-half through Aidan Morris’ strike.

Nicky Hayen’s side pushed to go on and win the game, but were forced to share the points.

The Clarets boss made five changes from Saturday’s XI, with Raghouber, Oliver Sonne, Hjalmar Ekdal, Raghouber, Zeki Amdouni and Andreas Hountondji all coming into the side.

Hannibal Middlesbrough

There was an early opportunity with just a couple of minutes on the clock, as Radek Vitek sent a long goalkick up-field, which reached Will Lankshear, but the striker could only steer it wide of the post.

Burnley’s first real chance on goal came from Satpayev, with 14 minutes played, the young forward unleashed a stinging effort from outside the area, which Vitek had to push away to safety.

However, it was Boro who took the lead midway through the first-half, as Morris fired home into the far corner from just outside the box.

Chances for both sides were fairly limited after the opener, with the next opportunity falling to Morris again, this time the midfielder rattled the post from distance.

Oliver Sonne Middlesbrough

The final chance of the half saw Boro nearly grab a second, as Lankshear weaved into the area, but saw his cutback across the face of goal just missed by the boot of Kyle Joseph.

With the Clarets trailing at the break, Hayen made a double change, with new signing Largie Ramazani replacing Hannibal and Max Alleyne coming on for Hountondji.

The hosts came out looking to respond and did just that less than 10 minutes into the second-half, as Raghouber picked up the ball from 30-yards out and drove forward, before curling it into the far corner past Vitek with a net finish.

Ugo Raghouber Middlesbrough

Burnley then came close again minutes later, as Satpayev was put through on goal under the pressure of Alfie Jones, but Vitek got down low to keep out the winger’s strike.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Aaron Ramsey was then introduced, replacing Amdouni, with Armando Broja then coming on a few minutes later.

The Clarets were pushing and it was Ramsey who came close to grabbing the equalizer, but the midfielder’s effort sailed just wide of the target.

Despite the home side’s best efforts at aiming to clinch a winner, the Boro defence stood strong to keep the hosts out.

Burnley: Weiss, Sonne, Ekdal, Ahmedhodžić, Roberts, Hannibal (Alleyne HT), Raghouber Amdouni, Hountondji (Ramazani HT), Bruun Larsen (Broja 77), Satpayev (Tresor 82)

Unused substitutes: Coudert, Walker, Edwards, Sambo

Middlesbrough: Vitek, Brittain, Jones (Phillips 72), Berhalter, Lankshear, McGree (Castledine 60), Morris, Ayling, Joseph (Conway 60), Malanda, Borges

Unused substitutes: Brynn, Byram, Sterlec, Arfsten, Pukstas, Ibeh