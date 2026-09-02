CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
SONNE'S PRESS POINTS: MIDDLESBROUGH
Defender reflects on draw with Boro
2026-09-02T23:00+01:00
SONNE'S PRESS POINTS: MIDDLESBROUGH
Defender reflects on draw with Boro
2026-09-02T23:00+01:00
Sonne Middlesbrough
Sonne Middlesbrough
Sonne Middlesbrough
Oliver Sonne insists the Clarets must build on Wednesday night's performance and draw with Middlesbrough, as Nicky Hayen's side came from behind to claim a point at Turf Moor.
Burnley grabbed the equaliser in the second-half through Ugo Raghouber's first goal for the Club and created a handful of chances to go on and win the game, but the hosts just couldn't quite find the second.
Speaking post-match, Sonne reflected on the narrow contest with Boro, highlighted the importance of bouncing back from Norwich and being back at Turf Moor again this weekend.
HONOURS EVEN
"It was a tough game, Middlesbrough are a good team with some great player and we knew it would be a battle, which it was.
"But I thought, after a slow start, we came out and responded well to going a goal behind and started the second-half just as we wanted.
"It was a great strike from Ugo and I'm really pleased for him, we just need to build on this now and carry the momentum and take the positives from tonight into the weekend's game with Bristol City."
Oliver Sonne Middlesbrough
Oliver Sonne Middlesbrough
POSITIVE RESPONSE
"We knew after the weekend at Norwich that a response was needed tonight and I know it wasn't the win we wanted, but I think you could see it was a better performance from the lads.
"On another night, a couple of those chances in the second-half go in and we win the game, but it's definitely progress each game."
TURF RETURN ON SATURDAY
"After the three away games it's good to be back here on Saturday, we have drawn our first two home games and we want to make sure we win this next one.
"The fans were great again tonight and they were cheering us on, you could feel it in the second-half, similar to the West Ham game and the place was bouncing.
"It definitely feels like home and it makes a difference, we will need the fans again this Saturday and I hope they know the momentum they give us at Turf Moor."
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Dastan Satpayev Middlesbrough
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 MIDDLESBROUGH
7 hours ago
BetTOM Announcement
BETTOM BECOME CLARETS’ OFFICIAL BETTING PARTNER
12 hours ago
PREVIOUS
LATEST NEWS
Jacob Bruun Larsen smiling
OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V MIDDLESBROUGH
17 hours ago
Reo Hatate
BURNLEY SECURE HATATE SIGNATURE
1 day ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers