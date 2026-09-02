SONNE'S PRESS POINTS: MIDDLESBROUGH

Oliver Sonne insists the Clarets must build on Wednesday night's performance and draw with Middlesbrough, as Nicky Hayen's side came from behind to claim a point at Turf Moor.

Burnley grabbed the equaliser in the second-half through Ugo Raghouber's first goal for the Club and created a handful of chances to go on and win the game, but the hosts just couldn't quite find the second.

Speaking post-match, Sonne reflected on the narrow contest with Boro, highlighted the importance of bouncing back from Norwich and being back at Turf Moor again this weekend.

HONOURS EVEN

"It was a tough game, Middlesbrough are a good team with some great player and we knew it would be a battle, which it was.

"But I thought, after a slow start, we came out and responded well to going a goal behind and started the second-half just as we wanted.

"It was a great strike from Ugo and I'm really pleased for him, we just need to build on this now and carry the momentum and take the positives from tonight into the weekend's game with Bristol City."

Oliver Sonne Middlesbrough

POSITIVE RESPONSE

"We knew after the weekend at Norwich that a response was needed tonight and I know it wasn't the win we wanted, but I think you could see it was a better performance from the lads.

"On another night, a couple of those chances in the second-half go in and we win the game, but it's definitely progress each game."

TURF RETURN ON SATURDAY

"After the three away games it's good to be back here on Saturday, we have drawn our first two home games and we want to make sure we win this next one.

"The fans were great again tonight and they were cheering us on, you could feel it in the second-half, similar to the West Ham game and the place was bouncing.