MATCH REPORT: CARDIFF CITY 5 - 4 BURNLEY

Burnley fell to a 5-4 defeat at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the Bluebirds coming from behind to claim the three points.

The Clarets took the lead in the 15 th minute through Andreas Hountondji’s smart finish, before Marcus Edwards doubled the advantage 10 minutes later.

Cardiff then pulled a goal back before half-time, with Rubin Colwill’s close range strike taking a deflection off Ollie Tanner and finding it’s way into the back of the net.

Fabio Celestini’s men grabbed a third goal of the afternoon 10 minutes into the second-half, with Largie Ramazani finishing off an impressive solo run, before an Alex Robertson own goal put the away side 4-1 up on the hour mark.

However, Bluebirds substitute Yousef Salech kickstarted the hosts’ comeback moments after that goal, before Jack Moylan scored their third from the penalty spot.

Largie Ramazani Cardiff City

Salech then headed home the equaliser eight minutes from time, before Robertson curled home the winning goal in stoppage time.

Head Coach Celestini made just the one change from Tuesday night, with Jaydon Banel coming in for Jamie Vardy, with the young forward making his first league start for the Clarets.

Cardiff started bright and won the first corner of the game, after Joel Bagan’s fierce strike from outside the area was pushed wide by the hands of Gregoire Coudert.

The Bluebirds then came close to breaking the deadlock shortly after that, but Moylan saw his close range effort steered narrowly over the crossbar, after latching onto a teasing cross into the box.

Coudert was then called into action again a few moments later, this time the French goalkeeper got down well to deny Will Fish’s close range header.

Then against the run of play with the first chance on goal, the Clarets took the lead.

Lucas Pires played a clever ball over the top of the Bluebirds defence, which Hountondji latched onto, before making his way towards the area and coolly slotting home into the far corner past Nathan Trott.

Andréas Hountondji Cardiff City

Despite the hosts looking for a response, it was Celestini’s side who doubled their lead just 10 minutes after the opener.

Banel broke down the left wing, before picking out Edwards on the edge of the box, with the forward taking a touch, before slotting it perfectly into the bottom corner.

Edwards had a glorious opportunity to grab his second goal and Burnley’s third just a minute later, but his dinked effort from a one-on-one position sailed just over the target.

With half-time approaching, Cardiff did then claw a goal back, after Colwill turned it home from close range, taking a slight deflection off Tanner on the way in, following a scramble inside the area from a corner, with that goal proving to be the final piece of action before the half-time whistle.

City came out pushing for an equaliser and came inches close to getting it with a couple of minutes on the clock in the second-half, after Tanner saw his back-post header rattle the post, before an excellent Hjalmar Ekdal goal-line block then denied Moylan from levelling the scores.

Jaydon Banel Cardiff City

With the Clarets still leading and the hour mark on the horizon, the visitors then grabbed a third of the afternoon, as Ramazani finished an excellent solo move with a top corner finish following a counter-attack to increase Burnley’s advantage.

Following the third goal, Celestini then made two changes, with Josh Cullen and Aaron Ramsey both coming on.

And after being on the pitch just minutes, Ramsey made an instant impact, after racing into the box and seeing his attempted pass across goal turned in by Bluebirds defender Robertson.

In an end-to-end clash, Cardiff then got their second goal of the afternoon, as substitute Salech fired in from close range, after intercepting an attempted clearance.

The home side pulled another goal back in the 74 th minute, after winning a penalty, Moylan stepped-up to the spot and slammed home.

Cardiff’s comeback was then completed six minutes later, with Salech heading home from inside the box to draw the scores level.

Robertson then put the hosts ahead in stoppage time, with a curled effort putting City 5-4 ahead.

Burnley: Coudert, Walker, Hatate (Cullen 58), Edwards (Ramsey 58), Hountondji (Amdouni 80), Ekdal, Ramazani, Pires (Sonne 64), Laurent, Banel (Roberts 64), Igor

Unused substitutes: Weiss, Alleyne, Raghouber, Vardy

Cardiff City: Trott, Fish, Bagan, Bielik (Scanlon 70), Moylan, R Colwill, Tanner (Salech 63), Robertson, Ng, Ashford

Unused substitutes: Tyrer, Turnbull, Tankiewicz, Kpakio, Holt, Perrett