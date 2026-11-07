CELESTINI'S POST-MATCH POINTS: CARDIFF CITY

Fabio Celestini said he wanted to see 'more control' from his team at 4-1 up at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Despite the lead, it was the Bluebirds who fought back to make it 5-4 and take the three points on a difficult day in the Welsh capital.

REFLECTIONS

“It’s what I must understand because after the previous two games, I see two solid games. QPR after 1-1, I was happy with the reaction. But today at 1-4, we can make it 4-5, we had many, many occasions to win this game but in the end, something always happens. A penalty, a mistake. Something happens, it’s not enough.

“Where we are in the table, that’s the reality. Right now, we have to be ready to fight.”

ON PICKING THE PLAYERS UP

“That’s my job. We’ll still fight. We know we can score to be 4-1 here, that’s the positive. Players are injured; they will come back into the team.

“We can work now for two weeks. They understand where we are. Now, we must switch, when we are winning one nil, we will not concede goals anymore. That’s the spirit needed in the Championship.

“When you are winning 2-1, I understand the players may be fragile but here we are winning 4-1, you score one of the many possibilities and it is different. At 1-4 you’re wanting more control in the game, with the ball, everything. We have to control the game until the end. We don’t though, we concede four goals and that can’t happen. However, that’s the reality. We’re ready, all my staff and me, we’re ready to work to get us out of the situation.”

Fabio Celestini Cardiff City

DEFENSIVELY

“It’s difficult to accept. The team were more consistent in the previous two games. We trained exclusively in the defensive phases. For that I can’t understand with all the work we do to try and not concede goals. When you are 1-4 and you have the possibility to score more goals, how you concede four goals in 20 minutes. That we need to understand. But we see the reality of where we are. We have to fight on every centimeter of the pitch like it’s the last action in our career - not conceding goals like we did.”

IMPORTANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL BREAK

“It’s very important. It would have been better with a good result; it would have given a better feeling for the confidence of the players. But in the end, we are in this situation. We need to see the reality.

“The team can do something very good, and we do have players to come back.