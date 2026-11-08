WOMEN'S MATCH REPORT: NEWCASTLE UNITED 3 - 0 BURNLEY

Burnley’s wait for a first league win of the season continued as the Clarets suffered a 3-0 defeat to table-topping Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Kathleen McGovern fired the hosts ahead in the 11th minute before Deanna Cooper inadvertently turned the ball into her own net six minutes later. Burnley improved as the game wore on, but Martha Thomas added a third just after the hour mark to seal victory for the Magpies.

With Jackie Bachteler absent through illness, Burnley made two changes to the side beaten 4-0 at Nottingham Forest last weekend, with Naomi Hartley and Jamie Finn replacing Maddi Wilde and Charley Docherty. The Clarets also switched formation, lining up in a 3-4-2-1.

Newcastle created the first opening of the afternoon, but Jordan Nobbs fired well over from 12 yards after meeting a cutback from the left.

The hosts should have taken the lead in the 10th minute when Nobbs’ deflected cross was somehow glanced wide by McGovern from point-blank range.

However, McGovern made amends just a minute later, beating the offside trap to slot home at the far post following a superb first-time delivery from Lois Joel.

Kick-off Newcastle

Newcastle doubled their advantage in the 17th minute when Beth Lumsden’s cross from the right looked destined for the arms of Kirstie Levell, only for former Magpies defender Cooper to stick out a leg and divert the ball past her own goalkeeper.

Levell produced a fine save to tip Nobbs’ curling effort behind three minutes later, before Thomas headed well wide.

Burnley threatened for the first time in the 37th minute when Alethea Paul’s inswinging corner was met by Rachel Williams, but the forward could only direct her header over the bar.

At the other end, Katie Bradley fired into the side-netting after Levell had punched McGovern’s cross clear.

Newcastle looked certain to add a third on the stroke of half-time, but Paul produced an excellent block to deny Nobbs.

Burnley made an encouraging start to the second half, with Williams doing well to release Emma Siddall into space. The forward burst into the area before sending her effort a couple of yards over.

The Clarets made their first substitution in the 55th minute as Charlie Chadwick replaced Finn, and the midfielder was quickly involved, firing wide from 20 yards.

Jamie Finn Newcastle

Tyler Toland made an important interception as Newcastle threatened on the hour mark, but the hosts extended their lead two minutes later. Lumsden found space down the right and delivered a cross that Thomas controlled before firing home.

Toland saw a shot deflected behind in the 70th minute as Burnley looked for a way back into the contest, before Levell produced another fine stop to keep out a fierce angled drive from substitute Freya Gregory.

Jessie Gale then squandered an opportunity to make it four, failing to connect with Gregory’s cross, before Burnley suffered a further setback when Docherty, who had been on the pitch for just 20 minutes, limped off with an apparent hamstring injury.

Nobbs forced a comfortable save from Levell in the closing stages, while Cooper produced a crucial block to deny McLaughlan from close range as Newcastle saw out the victory.

Burnley: Levell, Hennessy, Cooper, Hartley (Docherty 65), Finn (Chadwick 55), McPartlan, Toland, Paul, Williams (Cairns 80), Siddall, Harrison-Murray

Unused substitute: Burns, Sena, Wilde

Newcastle United: Rendell, McLaughlan, Németh, Evans, Torpey, Lumsden (Sevenius 69), Nobbs, Bradley (Lambert 63), Joel, Thomas (Gale 69), McGovern (Gregory 63)

Unused substitutes: Antonsdóttir, Mannion, Pedersen, Purfield, Wardlaw