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MATCH PREVIEW: CARDIFF CITY V BURNLEY
Clarets head to Cardiff for final game before international break
2026-11-06T18:00+00:00
MATCH PREVIEW: CARDIFF CITY V BURNLEY
Clarets head to Cardiff for final game before international break
2026-11-06T18:00+00:00
Match Preview
Match Preview
Match Preview
Burnley travel to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, as Fabio Celestini's side take on the Bluebirds in the Sky Bet Championship.
The Clarets head to Wales unbeaten in the last two outings against Portsmouth and QPR, with Celestini's side aiming to head into the international break with three points.
Cardiff go into the game following a 3-3 draw with West Ham on Wednesday night, despite being 3-0 up at the break, but the Bluebirds still remain unbeaten at home all season.
The last time the two teams met at the Cardiff City Stadium was in March 2025, where Burnley were 2-1 winners.
Igor QPR
Igor QPR
Cardiff City - Ones to watch
Jack Moylan
Midfielder Jack Moylan arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer, after joining the Bluebirds from Lincoln City, following an impressive promotion season with the Imps.
The 25-year-old couldn't have asked for a better start to life in Wales, scoring 10 goals from the opening 16 games in all competitions.
Moylan has featured in all 14 of Cardiff's league fixtures this season, most recently scoring a hat-trick on Wednesday night against West Ham.
Joel Bagan
Cardiff City academy product Joel Bagan has been in and around the Bluebirds team since 2020.
Bagan has now racked up over 140 games for the Welsh side across six seasons, with 14 of those coming this season.
The defender has played a role in all of Cardiff's Championship games in the current campaign, with one assist to his name.
Ollie Tanner
Ollie Tanner is in his fifth campaign with City now, following his move from Bromley back in 2022, after a successful trial.
With over 100 appearances for the club during his time in Wales, Tanner is one of the Bluebirds' most experienced players.
The 24-year-old has had a bright start to life in the 2026/27 season, scoring twice and grabbing four assists in 14 Championship games.
Ollie Tanner
Ollie Tanner
Fact File
Nickname: The Bluebirds
Founded: 1899
Ground: Cardiff City Stadium
Head Coach: Brian Barry-Murphy
2025/26 position: 2nd (Sky Bet League One)
Cardiff City Stadium
Cardiff City Stadium
How to watch
Tickets for the match are now off sale at Burnley but will be available from Cardiff City Gate (12) Away Ticket Office from 1pm onwards on Saturday.
Card payments only
Matchday prices:
  • Adults - £36
  • Seniors - £29
  • 16-21 - £25
  • Junior U16 - £21
Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.
Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.
Fans Lincoln City
Fans Lincoln City
Officials
Referee: Oliver Langford
Assistant Referee 1: Nigel Lugg
Assistant Referee 2: Harley McKittrick
Fourth Official: Tom Parsons
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