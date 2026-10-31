MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 0 PORTSMOUTH

Despite a dominant and impressive first-half display under new boss Fabio Celestini, the Clarets were just unable to find a way through against Portsmouth in his first game in charge, with the Sky Bet Championship clash ending goalless.

Burnley were quick out the blocks and started brightly, creating a number of chances, but Pompey were able to keep the hosts out across the 90 minutes and ensure both sides left Turf Moor with a point on Saturday afternoon.

Celestini made three changes from the side that played Lincoln last weekend, with Jamie Vardy, Marcus Edwards and Andreas Hountondji coming in for Dastan Satpayev, Max Alleyne and Armando Broja.

Meanwhile, skipper Josh Cullen returned to the bench following over 300 days out through injury, with Jaydon Banel also back in the squad, after picking up an injury in pre-season.

The Clarets started on the front foot and carved open an early chance, as Edwards weaved into the area, but saw his strike denied by Nicolas Schmid.

Marcus Edwards Portsmouth

Edwards was then involved again with another opportunity midway through the first-half, after teeing up Josh Laurent to dink a cross into the area, but Hountondji could only guide his header over the target.

Burnley were applying the pressure on Pompey and next up to have an attempt on goal was Kyle Walker, with the defender forcing Schmid to push it over for a corner.

Celestini’s side were dominating and had another chance, this time Hountondji saw his effort from inside the area caught by Schmid.

With half-time approaching, Largie Ramazani then thought he had given the home side the lead with a sweet strike from outside the area, only for the offside flag to be quickly raised.

Despite a one-sided first-half, the two sides went into the break goalless.

Jamie Vardy Portsmouth

After a lively first-half, there were no real chances for either side in the opening 15 minutes of the second, with Celestini turning to his bench and introducing Banel.

There was then a chance for Ramazani at the back-post, but the winger couldn't quite connect with the oncoming cross into the area.

The Clarets made two more changes a few minutes later, with Cullen back on the pitch for the first time since last December, with Ramsey also joining him, as the hosts pushed for a winner.

However, despite Burnley's best efforts at clinching a winning goal, the Portsmouth defence held on to ensure the points were shared in Lancashire.

Burnley: Coudert, Walker, Hatate (Cullen 71), Edwards (Sonne 85), Hountondji (Ramsey 71), Ekdal, Ramazani, Pires, Laurent, Igor, Vardy (Banel 60)

Unused Substitutes: Weiss, Raghouber, Roberts, Ahmedhodzic, Alleyne

Portsmouth: Schmid, Poole, Pack, Segecic (Adams 51), Kamara, Meghoma, Swanson, Kavuma-McQueen (Shade HT), Marezi, Mohamed, Dia

Unused Substitutes: Bielica, Shaughnessy, Shein, Waddingham, Murphy, Devlin, Bailey