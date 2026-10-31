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CULLEN'S POST-MATCH POINTS: PORTSMOUTH
Captain pleased to be back in action
2026-10-31T18:30+00:00
CULLEN'S POST-MATCH POINTS: PORTSMOUTH
Captain pleased to be back in action
2026-10-31T18:30+00:00
Cullen Portsmouth
Cullen Portsmouth
Cullen Portsmouth
Cullen Portsmouth
Cullen Portsmouth
Cullen Portsmouth
Josh Cullen described the standing ovation he received when coming on in Saturday's draw with Portsmouth, as a 'special moment', after making his return 308 days after picking up an ACL injury.
The captain was introduced by Fabio Celestini in the 71st minute and all four stands of Turf Moor showed their appreciation for the midfielder.
Speaking post-match following the goalless draw, Cullen discussed the journey to get back on the pitch, playing his part within the dressing room whilst injured and now wearing the Claret shirt again.
308 DAYS LATER
"I'll be honest, it's been a long journey. Some good days, some bad days, but we got through it.
"Coming on today felt a long while away back in December last year when I got the injury, I just tried to tackle it head on and put my mind to it, but a huge credit to the medical staff for getting me back and all the team behind the scenes.
"It's been a tough period obviously on the pitch and I have tried my best to help the team as much as possible behind the scenes and in the dressing room where I can.
"I'm ready to play my part now on the pitch and help the team get back to where they belong and bring success and pride back for the club, the town, the fans and everyone involved here."
Cullen Portsmouth
Cullen Portsmouth
WELCOME TURF MOOR RECEPTION
"It was a special moment for me, the fans have been great ever since I arrived here and we have built a special bond.
"We have had our ups and downs over the years, but they still stick by the team every week and it's hugely appreciated by everyone here."
TURNING A CORNER
"Look we all know we have been well below where we want to be, but the new boss is in now, it's work in progress, he's only been in two days, but I think you could see today what we are trying to do as a team.
"He's (Fabio Celestini) been brilliant with us, him and his staff have brought great energy to the training ground and the dressing room this week.
"It's a long season ahead, we have another game on Tuesday night and we just have to build on today, start turning the corner and focus on this point being a good point come the end of the season."
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