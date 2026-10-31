CELESTINI'S POST-MATCH POINTS: PORTSMOUTH

Fabio Celestini said there were things he was happy with, particularly in the first half, in his first game as Head Coach at Turf Moor.

Despite coming close, the Clarets saw out a 0-0 draw to Portsmouth on the afternoon in what Celestini described as a 'good first step'.

THE PERFORMANCE

“It’s one point. It was good, especially the first half, good energy, good structure, and good offensively. We had plenty of opportunities. With 48 hours preparation, I can be happy with the first half.

“The second half was a little bit different, but I understand the team too, when you have many changes it’s not easy to stay stable for 95 minutes.

“If one team wants to win this game, it would be Burnley. We shoot 18 times on the goal; we are 35 times on the box. I think the team want to win a good game.”

GOOD FIRST STEP

“I said to the guys, in the end football is right. If you give something, it gives you something. It was a good first step.

“I’m very happy with the work in these two days, it was incredible, the work, the spirit of the guys. I don’t see a fragile team. I see a stable team and that is a good step.

“Today, it was not enough for three points but it’s a first step and for that I’m happy with the performance. We must improve though to take three points on Tuesday.”

Ramazani Portsmouth

TURF MOOR RECEPTION

“It’s sensational to be here in traditional, English football, in an incredible stadium with a historic feeling. With the fans, it was incredible. It was a great experience.

“It’s my birthday, I said three points would have made it a perfect birthday, but it was perfect in the way that the fans were incredible with me. For that I’m very proud to be the trainer of this Club.”

INTENSIVE 2 DAYS

“It’s been a very intensive 48 hours, but I tried to be very simple in my information for the players because in 48 hours you can’t give them everything that you want – it’s impossible, you just confuse the team.

“I gave energy – I said who I am, my personality and that the human side is the most important. Tactics, I always say to my teams, tactics zero points. Today, we didn’t get a point because of tactics but because they fought together, they believed together and they were brave. For that we have one point.