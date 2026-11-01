WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4 - 0 BURNLEY

Burnley went down to a 4-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Subway Players Cup at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Spectacular strikes from Alana Murphy and Abbie Lafayette put the hosts in control before late goals from substitutes Mel Johnson and Lois Shooter completed a difficult afternoon for Jackie Bachteler’s side.

The Clarets returned to the venue where they had suffered a 2-0 defeat just three weeks earlier, with Bachteler making four changes to the side beaten by Manchester United in midweek.

Kirstie Levell, Emma Siddall, Rachel Williams and Maddi Wilde were all restored to the starting XI, replacing Jackie Burns, Jamie Finn, Naomi Hartley and Leah Galton.

Forest enjoyed the greater share of possession during a relatively uneventful opening quarter of an hour, although Burnley keeper Levell had to be alert to prevent Tuva Espas from capitalising on a defensive mix-up.

Charley Docherty Nottingham Forest

The Clarets threatened shortly afterwards when Charley Docherty turned inside the penalty area and fired narrowly wide.

Williams then made a well-timed run down the flank, only for her attempted cross to be turned behind for a corner.

At the other end, Jessica Hennessy produced an important block as the hosts continued to probe for an opening.

The breakthrough eventually arrived four minutes before the interval when Murphy unleashed a stunning strike to give Forest the lead.

Burnley found themselves on the back foot following the restart, struggling to escape their own half as Forest dominated possession.

And the hosts doubled their advantage in the 66th minute courtesy of another outstanding effort, this time from Lafayette.

Bachteler responded with a triple substitution, introducing Finn, Hartley and Brooke Cairns in place of Williams, Deanna Cooper and Tyler Toland, before Kiera Sena came on for Christie Harrison-Murray.

Alethea Paul Nottingham Forest

The changes helped Burnley gain a greater foothold in the contest, with Docherty delivering a dangerous cross into the area, although nobody in a claret shirt was able to apply the finishing touch.

Cairns then threaded a well-weighted pass through to Sena, but the substitute was denied an opportunity to threaten goal by the offside flag.

Despite Burnley's improved spell, Forest remained in control and added a third when Deanne Rose teed up Johnson in the 88th minute.

Shooter then struck in the final minute to complete the scoring, condemning the Clarets to a disappointing defeat.

Burnley: Levell, Wilde, Hennessy, Cooper (Hartley 67), Paul, Toland (Cairns 67), McPartlan, Docherty, Williams (Finn 67), Siddall, Harrison-Murray (Sena 70)

Unused substitute: Burns

Nottingham Forest: Batty, Hed, Coan, Mustaki, C Thomas (Rose 64), Boye-Hlorkah (Walta 64), Almqvist, Murphy (Johnson 79), Lafayette (Brougham 80), Rowe, Espas (Shooter HT)

Unused substitutes: Cox, Ferguson, McKenna, F Thomas