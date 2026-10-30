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MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V PORTSMOUTH
Clarets back at Turf Moor to face Pompey
2026-10-30T18:00+00:00
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V PORTSMOUTH
Clarets back at Turf Moor to face Pompey
2026-10-30T18:00+00:00
MATCH-PREVIEW-PORTSMOUTH
MATCH-PREVIEW-PORTSMOUTH
MATCH-PREVIEW-PORTSMOUTH
Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday to take on Portsmouth, under the guidance of new boss Fabio Celestini, who was appointed as the Club's new Head Coach on Wednesday.
Celestini will be hoping to get off the mark with a first three points against Pompey, as the team aim to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at Lincoln.
John Mousinho's side arrive in Lancashire in fine form, unbeaten in their last four games with three wins and a draw, currently occupying 11th place in the league table.
The last time the two sides met at Turf Moor was just over two years ago, as the Clarets claimed all three points thanks to Josh Brownhill's last minute winner.
Fabio Celestini
Fabio Celestini
Portsmouth - Ones to watch
Ebou Adams
Midfielder Ebou Adams joined Pompey earlier this year, after making the move to Fratton Park from Derby County in the January transfer window.
The 30-year-old featured 16 times in the second-half of last season for Pompey, helping the club secure Championship status for another year.
Adams, who has over 30 caps for Gambia, has also been a regular amongst the starting XI this season, appearing in all 12 league games, scoring twice.
Abu Kamara
23-year-old winger Abu Kamara is in his second spell on the South coast, after initially spending the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Fratton Park, the forward returned this summer in a permanent move.
Kamara spent the last two seasons with Hull City and Getafe, before rejoining Portsmouth ahead of the current season, where he has been a key figure in their successful start to the campaign.
The former Norwich City youngster has played in all 12 of John Mousinho's side's league games this season.
Terry Devlin
Northern Ireland midfielder Terry Devlin, who won Pompey's Player of the Season last year, is now in his fourth campaign at Fratton Park.
The 22-year-old joined in the summer of 2023 and has been a fan favourite ever since his arrival, making over 100 appearances during his time in Portsmouth.
Devlin has featured in 11 league games this season, scoring twice, including the late equaliser against Wolves last week.
Terry Devlin celebrates
Fact File
Nickname: Pompey
Founded: 1898
Ground: Fratton Park
Head Coach: John Mousinho
2025/26 position: 18th (Championship)
Fratton Park
Fratton Park
How to watch
Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online, at the ticket office and over the phone.
Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.
Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.
Fans, Watford
Fans, Watford
Officials
Referee - Ruebyn Ricardo
Assistant Referee 1 - Craig Taylor
Assistant Referee 2 - Emily Carney
Fourth Official - Scott Oldham
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